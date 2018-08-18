About Cookies on This Site

UL-Listed Hospital TV

UL-Listed Hospital TV

32LN662M (NA)
Key Features

  • UL Hospital Grade Listed
  • Pillow Speaker Ready
  • Reliable Nurse call system
  • Pro:Centric Hospital Management Solution
UL-Listed Hospital TV

The patient is lying in the hospital room’s bed and watching the TV hanging on the wall.

A patient lying in the bed is controlling the TV through a pillow speaker connected to the LN662M.

Pillow Speaker Ready

The hospital TV is equipped with the interface compatible with a pillow speaker* which controls sound and videos on TV directly from a patient’s bedside.

Nurse Call System Ready

Through nurse call system provided by a pillow speaker connected to LG hospital TV, staff can be called immediately for emergency.

UL Hospital Grade Listed

The hospital TV is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment, meeting safety requirements by UL.

A man is operating some contents and settings of the multiple hospital TVs remotely using Pro:Centric Direct solution

Pro:Centric Hospital Management Solution

The Pro:Centric Direct solution offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. Hospitals can not only easily edit the user interface and service menus of the LG Hospital TVs, but also manage them at once.

The patient on the bed is using his laptop and mobile phone by connecting a Wi-Fi from the TV SoftAP feature.

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling patients to connect their own devices to the SoftAP.

Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

Pro:Idiom

The LN662M provides embedded Pro:Idiom decryption, unlocking access to high-value digital content with Pro:Idiom DRM (Digital Right Management) which prevents illegal copying of the content.

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display, and be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

Each remote control only controls a designated TV without tangling each other.

Multi IR

Multi IR* function eliminates the signal interference of remote controls that occurs between multiple TVs in one place. LG hospital TV supports this, so users can freely control their own TVs without disturbing the others.

A woman is controlling TV by speaking to a remote control which has voice recognition.

Voice Recognition

For seamless interaction and user satisfaction, LG has applied voice recognition function to the LG LN662M hospital TV. This feature makes it easy to control the TV without pressing the button of remote controls.

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Stand Type

    No Stand

  • Front Color

    Ceramic Black

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    32

  • Resolution

    32": 1366 x 768 (HD)

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    5W + 5W

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes
    (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    ATSC, Clear QAM, Analog NTSC

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    NTSC

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    Yes(1.0)

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    Yes(5.0)

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    Yes(webOS22)

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    Yes(Ready, MR18HA)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes(802.11ac)

  • Soft AP

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes(HDMI2)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    Yes

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    Yes

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    Yes(1.4)

  • IR Out

    Yes(RS-232C, MPI)

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    Yes

  • Insert Image

    Yes

  • One Channel Map

    Yes(LCM)

  • Instant ON

    Yes

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    Yes
    Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

  • Energy Saving mode

    Yes

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Pillow Speaker

    Yes

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • NTP sync timer

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    Yes
    32":200x200

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    32" : 20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    32" : 18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6

  • Weight without Stand

    32": 4.85

  • Weight in Shipping

    32": 6.05

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 120 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    32" : 45.3W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    32" : 39.2W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W under

STANDARD

  • Safety

    UL

  • EMC

    FCC

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cable

    Yes(1.8M,Angle Type)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.