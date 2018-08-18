We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UL-Listed Hospital TV
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pillow Speaker Ready
The hospital TV is equipped with the interface compatible with a pillow speaker* which controls sound and videos on TV directly from a patient’s bedside.
Nurse Call System Ready
Through nurse call system provided by a pillow speaker connected to LG hospital TV, staff can be called immediately for emergency.
UL Hospital Grade Listed
The hospital TV is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment, meeting safety requirements by UL.
All Spec
INFO
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
Stand Type
No Stand
Front Color
Ceramic Black
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
32
Resolution
32": 1366 x 768 (HD)
VIDEO
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
Yes
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes
AUDIO (SOUND)
Speaker (Audio Output)
5W + 5W
LG Sound Sync
Yes
(Required Bluetooth)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
Digital
ATSC, Clear QAM, Analog NTSC
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
NTSC
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
Pro:Centric Cloud
Yes(1.0)
Pro:Centric Direct
Yes(5.0)
SMART FUNCTION
webOS version
Yes(webOS22)
Web Browser
Yes
Magic Remote Compatibility
Yes(Ready, MR18HA)
Wi-Fi
Yes(802.11ac)
Soft AP
Yes
Screen Share
Yes
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
HDMI-ARC
Yes(HDMI2)
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
Yes
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
EzManager
Yes
USB Cloning
Yes
SNMP
Yes
HTNG-CEC (Version)
Yes(1.4)
IR Out
Yes(RS-232C, MPI)
Multi IR Code
Yes
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
Yes
Insert Image
Yes
One Channel Map
Yes(LCM)
Instant ON
Yes
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
Yes
Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
Energy Saving mode
Yes
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
Pillow Speaker
Yes
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
NTP sync timer
Yes
MECHANICAL
VESA Compatible
Yes
32":200x200
Kensington Lock
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
32" : 20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
32" : 18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6
Weight without Stand
32": 4.85
Weight in Shipping
32": 6.05
POWER SPEC.
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 120 V~, 50 / 60 Hz
Power Consumption(Max)
32" : 45.3W
Power Consumption(Typ)
32" : 39.2W
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W under
STANDARD
Safety
UL
EMC
FCC
ACCESSORIES
Power Cable
Yes(1.8M,Angle Type)
