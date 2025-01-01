About Cookies on This Site

4K OLED Hospitality TV
4K OLED Hospitality TV

4K OLED Hospitality TV

65AM960H (NA)
Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Solutions
  • Netflix
  • webOS23
More

4K UHD OLED Hotel Smart TV with Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solutions

A TV is framed on a hotel wall’s shelf, and the TV screen shows works of art.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

LG OLED Self-lit

LG Hospitality TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deep black, the rich colors and the vivid picture quality.

The cosmos with rich colors and vivid picture quality.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from OTT channels including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest' request will be satisfied with immediate response.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based inroom control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Easily Accessible to
Netflix Application

Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on AM960H with Pro:Centric Direct. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.

The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.

* Netflix membership required.

Game Optimizer

LG Game Optimizer will get you and keep you in the action through selection of game mode, picture adjustment and etc.

The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    65

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    APL 100% (Full white) : 150 nitAPL 25% (Full white) : 500 nit

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    ATSC / Clear QAM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    NTSC

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    B4 / A2

  • Stand Type

    2Pole

  • Front color

    OLED (4 side Cinema Screen)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    Yes

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 23

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Built-in)

  • Multi-View

    YES

  • AOD

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes (HDMI2)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    Yes

  • IoT

    Yes

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, MPI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES (LCM)

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

AUDIO(SOUND)

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION(CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    YES

  • MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 200 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1449 x 896 x 235 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1449 x 832 x 45.9 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1600 x 950 x 172 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    10.1 / 10.1 / 9.9 / 12.8 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    3.2 / 3.2 / 3.2 / 3.2 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    17.3 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    17.1 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    24.4 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    347W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    302W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    Interteck

  • EMC

    FCC

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    MMR

  • Power Cable

    N/A (Attached, 2M /Angle Type)

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.