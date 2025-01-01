4K OLED Hospitality TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD OLED Hotel Smart TV with Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solutions
A TV is framed on a hotel wall’s shelf, and the TV screen shows works of art.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
LG OLED Self-lit
LG Hospitality TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Millions of OLED pixels come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deep black, the rich colors and the vivid picture quality.
The cosmos with rich colors and vivid picture quality.
Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from OTT channels including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest' request will be satisfied with immediate response.
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based inroom control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Easily Accessible to
Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on AM960H with Pro:Centric Direct. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.
* Netflix membership required.
Game Optimizer
LG Game Optimizer will get you and keep you in the action through selection of game mode, picture adjustment and etc.
The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
65
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Brightness (Typ.)
APL 100% (Full white) : 150 nitAPL 25% (Full white) : 500 nit
VIDEO
AI Picture Pro
YES
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
Yes
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
Game Optimizer
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
Digital
ATSC / Clear QAM
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
NTSC
DESIGN
Tool Name
B4 / A2
Stand Type
2Pole
Front color
OLED (4 side Cinema Screen)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
Pro:Centric Cloud
YES
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
Pro:Centric V
YES
Pro:Centric Server
Yes
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
SMART FUNCTION
webOS version
webOS 23
Web Browser
Yes
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Built-in)
Multi-View
YES
AOD
YES
Gallery Mode
Yes
Wi-Fi
YES
Bluetooth
YES
Soft AP
Yes
Screen Share
Yes
DIAL
Yes
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
HDMI-ARC
Yes (HDMI2)
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
Yes
IoT
Yes
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
EzManager
YES
USB Cloning
YES
Wake on RF
YES
WOL
YES
SNMP
YES
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, MPI)
Multi IR Code
YES
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
One Channel Map
YES (LCM)
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
Instant ON
YES
V-Lan Tag
YES
Mobile Remote
YES
Port Block
YES
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
Energy Saving mode
YES
AUDIO(SOUND)
AI Sound
YES
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES
LG Sound Sync
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION(CORPORATE/RETAIL)
BEACON
YES
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
CONNECTIVITIES
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
RF In
YES (1ea)
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
YES
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
YES
MECHANICAL
VESA Compatible
300 x 200 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1449 x 896 x 235 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1449 x 832 x 45.9 mm
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1600 x 950 x 172 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
10.1 / 10.1 / 9.9 / 12.8 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
3.2 / 3.2 / 3.2 / 3.2 mm
Weight with Stand
17.3 kg
Weight without Stand
17.1 kg
Weight in Shipping
24.4 kg
POWER SPEC.
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
Power Consumption(Max)
347W
Power Consumption(Typ)
302W
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
Safety
Interteck
EMC
FCC
ACCESSORIES
Remote type
MMR
Power Cable
N/A (Attached, 2M /Angle Type)
INFO
Category
Pro:Centric Smart