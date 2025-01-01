About Cookies on This Site

Touch Open Frame
Touch Open Frame

Touch Open Frame

55TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 55TNF5P
Key Features

  • Brightness : 450 nit
  • Multi Touch Point : 10 Points (Max.)
  • Interface : HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), RS-232C In, RJ45(LAN), IR In, USB2.0 Type A, Audio Out, Touch USB (USB 2.0 Type B)

New In-Cell Touch Open Frame for Optimal Customization

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Slim & Light

The In-Cell Touch Open Frame has a touch function built into the display, allowing for the implementation of a slim design and a narrow bezel compared to general touch products that require additional touch parts (Film).

Clear Picture Quality

Compared to general touch products, TNF5P implements clear picture quality without milk effects caused by additional touch sensor film parts.

Design Flexibility

By providing integrated parts such as touchscreen, display, and webOS, users can realize free design for their own needs.

TNF5P’s excellent durability allows for use in kiosks that require a full day of operation.

24hrs / 7days

TNF5P’s excellent durability allows for use in kiosks that require a full day of operation.

Wide Viewing Angl

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS panel technology provides better control of the liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed at virtually any angle.

45-degree Tilt

45-degree Tilt
(Face up) Installation Possible

When a display is installed at low places, it is usually tilted for the user’s viewing comfort. Considering this, the installation with a max tilt of 45 degrees is supported.

10 Points of Multi-Touch

10 Points of
Multi-Touch

The TNF5P provides a more realistic touch sensation since it can recognize up to 10 points of multi-touch at once, and various touchbased user services can be provided through the screen.

High-Performance with
webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on TNF5P for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI** and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    450

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10 bit (D), 1.07 Billion Colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 12%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24 / 7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    9.1 / 9.1 / 9.1 / 16.1 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    16.8 kg

  • Packed Weight

    21.6 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,231.8 x 709.6 x 39.2 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,360 x 835 x 175mm

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB (System 5GB + Available 2.48GB)

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Cisco Certification

    Yes

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    122 W

  • Max.

    170 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    416 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 580 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    85 W

  • DPM

    0.5 W↓

  • Power off

    0.5 W↓

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class “A” / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes / Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 1.55 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 1.8 M*1, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø6mm ↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    90ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    3.5 mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Operating System Support

    Win 10 / 11, Android

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 10 Points

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.