About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Touch Open Frame
Contact us

Touch Open Frame

Contact us

Touch Open Frame

43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 43TNF5P

Key Features

  • Brightness : 500 nit
  • Multi Touch Point : 10 Points (Max.)
  • Interface : HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), RS-232C In, RJ45(LAN), IR In, USB2.0 Type A, Audio Out, Touch USB (USB 2.0 Type B)

New In-Cell Touch Open Frame for Optimal Customization

New In-Cell Touch Open Frame for Optimal Customization

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Slim & Light

The In-Cell Touch Open Frame has a touch function built into the display, allowing for the implementation of a slim design and a narrow bezel compared to general touch products that require additional touch parts (Film).

LG In-Cell Touch Open Frame illustration comparing conventional cover glass touch sensors with LG’s integrated in-cell design for a slimmer, lighter display structure.

Clear Picture Quality

Compared to general touch products, TNF5P implements clear picture quality without milk effects caused by additional touch sensor film parts.

LG In-Cell Touch display comparison showing clearer, more vivid picture quality without haze compared to conventional touch film screens for enhanced visual performance.

Design Flexibility

By providing integrated parts such as touchscreen, display, and webOS, users can realize free design for their own needs.

LG In-Cell Touch displays offering flexible kiosk designs with integrated touchscreen and webOS, enabling creative applications for restaurants, shops, and promotions.

LG TNF5P touch display designed for kiosks supporting continuous 24-hour operation, ensuring durability and reliability for commercial environments.

24hrs / 7days

TNF5P’s excellent durability allows for use in kiosks that require a full day of operation.

LG IPS display showcasing 178-degree wide viewing angle for consistent brightness and color accuracy from virtually any perspective.

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS panel technology provides better control of the liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed at virtually any angle.

LG In-Cell Touch display supporting up to 45-degree tilt installation, enhancing ergonomic usability and viewing comfort in low-position applications.

45-degree Tilt
(Face up) Installation Possible

When a display is installed at low places, it is usually tilted for the user’s viewing comfort. Considering this, the installation with a max tilt of 45 degrees is supported.

LG TNF5P touch display showing multi-touch capability with two hands performing simultaneous gestures on a digital interface labeled “Market Research” for intuitive and realistic screen interaction.

10 Points of Multi-Touch

The TNF5P provides a more realistic touch sensation since it can recognize up to 10 points of multi-touch at once, and various touchbased user services can be provided through the screen.

High-Performance with
webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on TNF5P for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI** and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

LG webOS 6.0 smart signage platform featuring enhanced SoC performance and developer tools including SDK, SCAP libraries, and sample applications for optimized control.

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    43"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (nit)

    500

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H × V)

    178 × 178

  • Color Depth

    10 bit (D), 1.07 Billion Colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 12%

  • Lifetime

    50,000 Hrs (min)

  • Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

    24 / 7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    Digital (HDMI(2), HDCP 2.2/1.4), RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • Output

    Audio Out, USB2.0 Type B(1)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    81 W

  • Max.

    110 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    276 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 375 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

    57 W

  • DPM

    0.5 W↓

  • Power off

    0.5 W↓

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 1.55 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 1.8 M*1, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    10.9/10.9/10.9/13.5 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    10.4 kg

  • Packed Weight

    12.4 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)

    967.2 x 558.4 x 38.0 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,064 x 665 x 156 mm

  • VESA<sup>TM</sup> Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200

KEY FEATURE(SOFTWARE)

  • webOS ver.

    webOS 6.0

  • Embedded CMS

    Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Background Image

    Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image

  • Video Tag

    Yes

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Cisco Certification

    Yes

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • Power

    Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

KEY FEATURE(HARDWARE)

  • Internal Memory

    8GB (System 5GB + Available 2.48GB)

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class “A” / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / Yes

TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø6mm ↑

  • Response Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    90ms ↓

  • Accuracy

    3.5 mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Operating System Support

    Win 10 / 11, Android

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 10 Points

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.