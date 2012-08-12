UHD TV Signage

About Cookies on This Site

Key Features

  • Brightness(Typ.) : 300 nits
  • Resolution : ULTRA HD (3,840 x 2,160)
  • Improved Design with Slim Depth
  • webOS-based High Performance
  • Easy Content Management / Group Management
  • SuperSign Control+ (Free version) / CMS Compatibility
More

LG TV Signage with
Essential Function

Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a concert scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a female singer singing.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Presenting a vivid and lively content with ULTRA HD's high screen resolution.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. 

UN640S series is slimmer in depth in comparison to the LG Conventional model.

Improved Design with Slim Depth

This series is thinner than LG conventional* model to save space and enable easy installation. In addition, its sophisticated ahsed blue color improves the décor of the space where the product is installed.

 

* 'LG Conventional' refers to LG UT640S series.

High-Performance with
LG webOS22

LG webOS22, with an upgraded SoC* and web engine, is available on the UN640S series for the easy execution of several tasks. The LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with an intuitive GUI.**

High-Performance with LG webOS22

* SoC : System On Chip

** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Embedded Content &
Group Management

The embedded Content and Group Management System allows you to edit and play content, schedule playlists and groups, and control signage via remote control, mouse and mobile phone without the use of separate PC or software. This makes content management easy and user-friendly.

Set the playlist and the time scheduling with a remote controller easily using display embedded content management function. Group management is supervised in Master display, Group 1, and Group 2 displays.

Versatile Content Management with LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS is integrated management program supporting creation and management of digital media and content deployment, optimized for LG signage. With its simple and intuitive menus and layout options, it enhances efficiency for content creation and editing, scheduling and distribution, improving user experience. In addition, it supports multiple displays and accounts, is able to be linked to external databases, and allows server access from mobile devices.

Multiple Admins may access LG SuperSign CMS via PC, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices to create, regulate, and distribute digital media content tailored to a diverse range of displays.

* LG SuperSign CMS is sold separately.

Conveniently manage a variety of displays using LG SuperSign Control.

Easy Group Control

The UN640S series supports SuperSign Control+ Free version which can manage up to 100 displays through a single account and server. Power, volume, and scheduling can be remotely adjusted, and firmware updates supported.

There are one in the meeting rooms with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the UN640S series.

Compatible with AV Control Systems

The UN640S series supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.

* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control

It only turns on when there is signal and turns off when there is not any signal in DPM Mode.

Display Power Management Support

Display Power Management (DPM) can be configured to be on only when there is a TV signal present to manage power more efficiently.

The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. On the other side, menus are promoted from mirroring a mobile phone screen on a big screen installed on the wall of the store via Wi-Fi.

Real-Time Promotion

With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Content Sharing

Content Mirroring among devices is available on a same Wi-Fi network.

Wireless Access Point

UN640S series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.

Most frequently used menus are categorized per industry in display menu. The left shows menus for "Corporate / Government / Retail" and the right menus is for "Meeting Room"

Easy Menu Setup for Vertical Needs

UN640S series increases users' convenience by organizing frequently used menus* by industry.

* Pre-set Support Vertical : Corporate / Government / Retail, Meeting room

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UR640S series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Smart TV Signage

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UP8000

  • Stand Type

    2 Pole

  • Front Color

    Ashed Blue

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    43

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300 nit

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 22

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/idproducts

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • Vertical Setup

    YES

  • Fail Over

    YES

  • Play Via URL

    YES

  • NTP Server Setting

    YES

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    YES

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    YES

  • Time scheduler

    YES

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    YES

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    YES

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

  • Control / Control Plus

    YES

  • CMS(Premium)

    YES

  • LG Connected Care

    YES

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (2ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    1 (LAN)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    967 x 622 x 216 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    967 x 564 x 57.1 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1055 x 660 x 142 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    8.9 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    8.8 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    11.0 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    119W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    82W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    A++

  • On Power Consumption

    37W

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    51

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    G

  • SDR On mode

    54W

  • HDR Grade

    G

  • HDR On mode

    74W

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M, Detached Straight Type)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.