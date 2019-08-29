Interactive Digital Board

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Connect and Create with the 21:9 Widescreen
LG CreateBoard
21:9 Extended Wide Format
With support for a 21:9 widescreen aspect ratio, the TR5WP provides an immersive viewing experience with a wider screen than a 16:9 display. This screen specialization helps display 21:9 content, including widescreen videoconferencing platforms, with natural details.
LG CreateBoard Lab
LG’s proprietary whiteboarding software
Tools for Fluid Discussion
A variety of tools such as a calculator, clock, and sticky note are available to facilitate smooth discussions and ensure seamless idea sharing and communication. Also, users can personalize the menu bar with their most frequently used tools, thereby improving their work efficiency.
Web Browser
When you need a reference during a discussion, you can access various online information in real time with the simple click of a web browser. The necessary information found on the internet can be easily dragged and dropped into the material you’re creating, enhancing the productivity of your meetings.
* Users can drag and drop text, images, links, etc.
Multi-OS Support
LG CreateBoard Lab offers multi-OS support, allowing users to utilize it not only with LG CreateBoard but also with other devices. This enables users to maintain a seamless experience on tablets, laptops, and various other devices, even outside the classroom.
* Certain features may not be supported depending on the operating system.
* LG CreateBoard Lab is compatible with Android, Windows, Chrome, and the Web.
LG CreateBoard Share
LG CreateBoard Share offers a wireless screen sharing feature, providing users with a flexible discussion environment. Users can share their screen from their own PC, tablet, or smartphone, simplifying the process of sharing and collaborating on team projects or presentation materials.
* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC, tablet, or smartphone (via website) within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
* LG CreateBoard Share app is compatible with Android 5.1 and higher, iOS 12.0 and higher, and MacOS 11.0 and higher.
Wireless ScreenShare Feature for Seamless Sharing Environment
LG CreateBoard Share establishes a seamless and stable meeting room without the need for extra cables or connections. Presenters can now share their screens without the need to inconveniently move around and unplug and plug cables each time the presenter changes. With the capability to share up to 9 screens in real-time, it’s possible to display multiple people’s materials simultaneously when needed, thereby enhancing the efficiency of collaboration.
LG ConnectedCare
LG ConnectedCare is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard and LG signage displays. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.
* ‘LG ConnectedCare’ needs to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
Dashboard
The LG ConnectedCare dashboard allows you to view and monitor multiple devices at the same time, thereby saving time and boosting efficiency.
Remote-control
The LG ConnectedCare enables centralized and simple control of digital signage connected to the system. Frequently used functions such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment can be applied remotely.
Broadcasting
Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual devices connected to LG ConnectedCare. Company events or announcements can be broadcasted remotely from the main system at once.
Other Features
Multi-screen Mode
LG CreateBoard supports a multi-screen mode, allowing users to utilize multiple screens simultaneously. Users can take notes, play videos, and browse the web at the same time, thereby enhancing work efficiency.
* Multi window mode may not work for some apps.
C-type Connection
USB-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.
* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
Bluetooth Connectivity
LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices such as a speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline classes can proceed smoothly.
Built-in OPS Slot
LG CreateBoard supports OPS slots, allowing users to conveniently mount OPS Module at the back of the screen without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop. This enables various PC functions and Windows software.
* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
Front Connectivity Design
LG CreateBoard is designed with front display ports, making it easy for users to connect or disconnect cables. Additionally, its frontfacing speakers facilitate content delivery with improved sound quality.
* Some ports including the power connector, are located on the side and back of the unit.
Built-in Speakers and Microphones
The LG CreateBoard comes with integrated speakers and microphones, providing an ideal setup for video conferencing. With its highquality built-in speakers that deliver rich, clear sound, along with an advanced microphone array, you probably won't need extra audio equipments or microphones.
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
105"
Panel Technology
VA
Back Light Type
Direct
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Native Resolution
5120 X 2160 (5K)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Brightness
400nit (typ.) with glass
Contrast Ratio
4,000:1
Dynamic CR
5,000:1
Color gamut
72% (NTSC)
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(1.07B)
Response Time
6.5ms(Typ)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Min.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
Portait / Landscape
No / Yes
Transparency
5.5%
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity
10 % to 90 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
measured: 315W
Max.
measured: 560W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
(TBD)
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
Yes
DPM
0.5W
Power off
0.5W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
Connected Care
Yes
ACCESSORY
Basic
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, USB Type-C Cable(C to C) 1.8 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
CERTIFICATION
Safety
IEC 62368-1:2018; UL 62368-1:2019
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (18 W(4Ω)+ 18Wx2(6Ω) )
OPS COMPATIBILITY
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
OPS Power Built-in
Yes
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Thai, Indonesian, Kazakh, Catalan, Basque, Japanese,Estonian, Lithunian
CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)
HDMI IN
Yes(4), HDCP2.3
DP IN
Yes(1), HDCP1.3/2.3
Audio IN
Yes(1)
RS232C IN
Yes(1)
RJ45(LAN) IN
Yes(1)
USB IN
USB3.0 Type A(6), USB2.0 Type A(1), USB Type C(2)
HDMI Out
Yes(1)
Audio Out
Yes(1), Optical O(1, SPDIF)
Touch USB
Yes(3)
RJ45(LAN) Out
Yes(1)
INFO
Product
Touch
Year
Y24
Month
M12
MECHANICAL
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 29.8/19.5/19.5/41.2 mm
Weight (Head)
84.6Kg
Packed Weight
123.95Kg
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
2510.7×1129.9×91.7mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2668×1305×280mm
Handle
4 Handle
VESA<sup>TM</sup> Standard Mount Interface
1000 x 600mm
HW FEATURE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
64GB
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes (Slot type)
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
Power Indicator
Yes
Local Key Operation
Yes
MIC (Built-in)
Yes (8)
SW FEATURE
OS Ver. (webOS)
Android13
Booting Logo Image
Yes
RS232C Sync
Yes
PIP
Yes (1) external source
PBP
Yes (4)
Screen Share
Yes (CreateBoard Share)
Cisco Certification
No (not suppported now ,need more resource cost)
Crestron Connected
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Energy Saving)
Wake on LAN
Yes
Network Ready
Yes (Fast Power On)
HDMI-CEC
Yes
PROTECTION GLASS
Thickness
4mm
Degree of Protection
(TBD)
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
Yes
Anti-Reflective
Yes
Shatter-Proof
Yes
PRODUCT DEDICATED FEATURE
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø2 mm ↑
Response Time
≤5ms
Writing Height
≤2mm
Accuracy (Typ.)
±1mm
Interface
USB2.0
Protection Glass Thickness
4mm
Protection Glass Transmission
88%
Operating System Support
Windows10/Windows8/Windows7/Android /Linux/Mac OS X/Chrome
Multi Touch Point
Max 50 points
CPU
Octa-core A76x4 + A55x4
GPU
Mali-G610 MP4
Memory(RAM)
8GB
Storage
64GB
Wi-Fi
WiFI 6E
LAN
Gigabit LAN
Bluetooth
BT5.3
OS ver. (Android)
Android 13
