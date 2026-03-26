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Interactive Digital Board
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Interactive Digital Board

Contact us

Interactive Digital Board

86TR3ER
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view
Bottom view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view
Bottom view

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 350 nits (Typ.)
  • Multi-Touch Point : Max. 50 Points
  • OS Ver. : Android 16 (EDLA)
  • Interface (Input) : HDMI (3), Audio, RS-232C, RJ45 (LAN), USB 3.0 Type-A (3), USB 2.0 Type-A, USB Type-C
  • Interface (Output) : HDMI, Audio, Touch USB (2)
More

Inspire, Communicate, and Create Change with Seamless Technology, LG CreateBoard

Multiple TR3ER are installed in a classroom to display learning content as a teacher conducts a lesson. One student is directly writing on a TR3ER, participating in the class.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Creative Whiteboard Solution

LG CreateBoard offers a lifelike touch experience, allowing users to interact with content directly on the board. You can write, draw, zoom, and rotate using just your fingers, making it an effective tool for creative projects or presentations. Additionally, LG CreateBoard enables screen and content sharing, making it an excellent tool for seamless collaboration even with remote team members.

In the ideation space of the lecture room, there are two smart boards—one mounted on the wall and the other a stand-alone unit. Students freely share their opinions by writing on them.

Various Teaching Templates

LG CreateBoard offers a variety of educational templates and tools such as a ruler, table, and sticky note, fostering active student participation and facilitating intuitive lessons.

Easy to Save / Import / Export

LG CreateBoard incorporates straightforward import and export features. Resources can be saved and directly imported to and from Google Drive or OneDrive. After meetings, you can directly send emails to share materials, or scan a QR code to transfer them to your personal device.

LG CreateBoard Lab

LG’s proprietary whiteboarding software

An interactive smart board is mounted on the wall of the conference room, with the intuitive menu bar displayed on the screen.

Tools for Fluid Discussion

A variety of tools such as a calculator, clock, and sticky note are available to facilitate smooth discussions and ensure seamless idea sharing and communication. Also, users can personalize the menu bar with their most frequently used tools, thereby improving their work efficiency.

The following features are included:

Pen, Text, Shape, Erase, Drafting, Web Browser, Sticky Note, Table, Annotation

Web Browser

When you need a reference during a discussion, you can access various online information in real time with the simple click of a web browser. The necessary information found on the internet can be easily dragged and dropped into the material you’re creating, enhancing the productivity of your meetings.

* Users can drag and drop text, images, links, etc.

Multi-OS Support

LG CreateBoard Lab offers multi-OS support, allowing users to utilize it not only with LG CreateBoard but also with other devices. This enables users to maintain a seamless experience on tablets, laptops, and various other devices, even outside the classroom.

* Certain features may not be supported depending on the operating system.
* LG CreateBoard Lab is compatible with Android, Windows, Chrome, and the Web.

LG CreateBoard Share

LG CreateBoard Share offers a wireless screen sharing feature, providing users with a flexible discussion environment. Users can share their screen from their own PC, tablet, or smartphone, simplifying the process of sharing and collaborating on team projects or presentation materials.

The materials displayed on the interactive digital board are wirelessly shared and shown identically on laptops, tablets, and smartphones simultaneously.

* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC, tablet, or smartphone (via website) within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
* LG CreateBoard Share app is compatible with Android 5.1 and higher, iOS 12.0 and higher, and MacOS 11.0 and higher.

Wireless ScreenShare Feature for Seamless Meeting Environment

LG CreateBoard Share establishes a seamless and stable meeting room without the need for extra cables or connections. Presenters can now share their screens without the need to inconveniently move around and unplug and plug cables each time the presenter changes. With the capability to share up to 4 screens in real-time, it’s possible to display multiple people’s materials simultaneously when needed, thereby enhancing the efficiency of collaboration.

Simple Connection to LG CreateBoard Share

Users can easily utilize the wireless screen sharing feature via LG CreateBoard Share app, and even without the app, they can still conveniently access this feature through the website. A quick connection to LG CreateBoard Share can be established by entering a 6-digit code.

Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Meeting Room

Wireless screen sharing empowers presenters to navigate freely within a meeting room, unencumbered by cables. This feature enables them to seamlessly control their presentations directly from their own devices. In addition, they can conveniently send photos and videos stored on their personal devices, enhancing the fluidity and richness of their presentations.

Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Classroom

In the classroom, the lecturer or presenter doesn’t need to conduct the lesson near the LG CreateBoard, but can flexibly conduct the lesson from anywhere in the classroom. This promotes a more flexible classroom environment and can help keep students more focused.

Secure Mode

LG CreateBoard Share supports Secure Mode, which allows users to grant permissions for sharing. Secure Mode prevents unauthorized users from sharing their screen.

LG ConnectedCare

LG ConnectedCare is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard and LG signage displays. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.

LG ConnectedCare enables the remote management of the LG CreateBoard and digital signage for scheduling, broadcasting videos, images, and audio, as well as live streaming.

* ‘LG ConnectedCare’ needs to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Dashboard

The LG ConnectedCare dashboard allows you to view and monitor multiple devices at the same time, thereby saving time and boosting efficiency.

Remote-control

The LG ConnectedCare enables centralized and simple control of digital signage connected to the system. Frequently used functions such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment can be applied remotely.

Broadcasting

Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual devices connected to LG ConnectedCare. Company events or announcements can be broadcasted remotely from the cental system at once.

Alert Message

In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help teachers and students to swiftly perceive the situation and promptly take safety action.

Google Certification

Google Certification

LG CreateBoard has received Google certification, enabling users to seamlessly integrate with the Google ecosystem by connecting their Google accounts.

* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.
* A Google account is required to access the Google ecosystem.
* The TR3ER is equipped with Android 16.

Google Play Store

Users have access to the Google Play Store, where they can download a wide range of applications, including educationrelated games, tools, and more for an expanded experience.

* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.
* A Google account is required to access the Google Play Store.

Secure Functions

Screen Lock

Users can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. This protective measure can be set up in the Settings menu, safeguarding the device from unauthorized access.

USB Lock Mode

USB Lock Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorized devices, which is essential when being used in spaces where security is critical.

Auto-remove Files

Users can set LG CreateBoard to delete files regularly for enhanced security.

Other Features

Multi-touch

LG CreateBoard boasts a multi-touch functionality that can concurrently detect up to 50 touch points. This feature facilitates simultaneous touch and gesture inputs from multiple users, fostering easy collaboration and idea sharing among team members. This enables efficient interaction in group activities or meetings.

Multi-screen Mode

LG CreateBoard supports a multi-screen mode, allowing users to utilize multiple screens simultaneously. Users can take notes, play videos, and browse the web at the same time, thereby enhancing work efficiency.

* Multi window mode may not work for some apps.

C-type Connection

USB-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.

* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.

Front Connectivity Design

LG CreateBoard is designed with front display ports, making it easy for users to connect or disconnect cables.

* The power connector is located on the side and back of the unit.

Built-in OPS Slot

LG CreateBoard supports OPS slots, allowing users to conveniently mount OPS Module at the back of the screen without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop. This enables various PC functions and Windows software.

* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
* OPS slot is sold separately

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    86

  • Panel Technology

    VA

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    350nit (typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    5,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (L30)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B (2ea)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    128GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    3mm

  • Degree of Protection

    Safety Glass

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Tempered strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    YES

  • Shatter-Proof

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0℃ to 40℃

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 90%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (20W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / YES

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    YES

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Thai, Indonesian, Kazakh, Catalan, Basque, Japanese,Estonian, Lithunian

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F, ST860F)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    ≤5ms

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±2mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    88%

  • Operating System Support

    Windows10/Windows8/Windows7/Android/Linux/macOS/Chrome

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 50 Points

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • CPU

    Octa core A72x4 +A53x4

  • GPU

    Mali-G52 MC3

  • Memory(RAM)

    8GB

  • Storage

    128GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.2

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android16 (EDLA)

Datasheet

extension : pdf
interactive-tr3er-2026-documents-tr3er-datasheet-low-lg-createboard.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.