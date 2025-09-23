About Cookies on This Site

LG UHD TV Signage
LG UHD TV Signage

LG UHD TV Signage

65UM340E (NA)
Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 250 cd/m² (Center, Typ.)
  • Surface Treatement (Haze) : 1%, 3 H
  • Built-in Speakers : 10 W × 2
More

LG UHD TV Signage

In an ice cream shop, a UM340E is installed on the wall. The screen of the UM340E displays the menu prominently, and the customer is choosing her ice cream.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

The difference is noticeable at a glance in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic.

TV Signage on the wall has a built-in speaker which renders rich audio, building a stable digital learning environment.

Built-in Speaker

Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

LG ConnectedCare DMS

LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard and TV signage devices. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.

An image listing five screens that can be viewed in the LG ConnectedCare DMS, a device management system.

* LG ConnectedCare DMS needs to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the LG ConnectedCare DMS service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Dashboard

"The LG ConnectedCare DMS dashboard allows you to view and monitor multiple devices at the same time, thereby saving time and boosting efficiency.

The following features are included:"

"Summary of connection status and device issues / List of frequently used apps / No response status, filtered by date / Checks of recent issue type / Display of scheduling history for the previous 7 days"

* Up to 100 devices can be controlled via LG ConnectedCare DMS.

"The user can set a threshold for receiving an warning/error signal for several categories: CPU temperature, CPU usage, etc. The current status of the issue is easily indicated in categories, enabling for quick real-time responses. Issues can be managed remotely with an LG ConnectedCare DMS solution."

Threshold Settings

Users can set thresholds including CPU Temperature, memory usage, or available storage, and can receive warning or error notifications based on their threshold settings.

Monitoring & Fault Diagnosis

An engineer can check the status in real-time and diagnose problems remotely. Also, the current status of issues can be categorized, allowing for easy viewing and quick responses.

Issue Management

Remote issue management can be carried out by the LG ConnectedCare DMS solution. This makes management safer and more efficient, facilitating the stable operation of the devices.

Broadcasting / Alert Messaging

Content such as images, videos, audio messages, and live streaming can be shared from the primary system to specific devices. In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help people promptly take safety action.

Remote-control

Frequently used controls such as the screen on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied using a remote control. Additionally, IT manager can remotely install and update the apps on selected devices, which helps lessen the need for on-site response.

All Spec

POWER

  • Input power

    100-240V

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    108.5W

  • Power Consumption (Max)

    135W

  • Power Consumption (Standby)

    <0.5W

LCD PANEL

  • Screen Size (Diag.)

    65inch

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness

    250cd/m2(Center,Typ);200cd/m2(Center Min)

  • Static Contrast Ratio

    1200:1（typ）

  • Color Gamut

    68%（NTSC)

  • Brightness Uniformity

    65%（1/9 point）

  • Viewing Angle(CR>10)

    178°

  • Display area

    1428.48(H) × 803.52(V)

  • Backlight Life（25℃）

    30000H / 16hr / 7days

  • refresh rate

    60Hz

  • Display mode

    ADS

  • Surface Treatment

    Haze1%,3H

CONFIGURATION

  • SOC type

    MT9632

  • RAM/ROM(DDR/eMMC)

    2G+16G

  • Language

    English, French, Spanish

  • System

    Android 11.0（AOSP）

  • HDMI ARC、CEC

    Y

  • Web Browser

    Y

  • Miracast via Kindlink

    Y

  • DMS

    Yes (/w LGE support)

I/O INTERFACE

  • HDMI

    HDMI*3

  • USB

    1

  • RJ45 in

    1

  • North America (D-TV : ATSC)

    1

  • WIFI

    MT7663，2T2R+BT

  • Built-in Speakers

    2*10W

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS

  • Operating Temp.

    0℃~40℃

  • Operating Humid.

    10%-80%

MECH SPEC

  • Bezel(off)

    T/B/L/R 1.5/14.5/1.5/1.5mm

  • Back cover

    Plastic/PC+ABS V0

  • Wall hanging size(mm)

    200 mm(H) x 300 mm(V)

  • Wall hanging screws(mm)

    M6*10

  • Dimension (WxHxD)

    1448.8*833.6*66.5mm (with out Stand)

INSTALLATION AND PACKING TYPE

  • Stand

    small

  • Packing

    Carton

  • Soft AP

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio playback

    Yes

  • USB Auto playback<br> (only play, playlist )

    Yes

  • Fail Over (only off)

    Yes (only off)

  • Time scheduler@DMS

    On / Off timer

  • NTP sync timer (Auto obtain network time)

    Yes

