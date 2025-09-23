UHD Standard Signage for Hospitals

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
High Haze UHD Signage for Hospitals
Two TVs are installed on the hospital information desk’s wall, and each screen is displaying the hospital and doctors’ information.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Appropriate Display Brightness
With a recommended brightness for indoor display, the ML5K series clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it the most suitable display for marketing in meeting rooms, airports, retail, shopping malls, etc.
43ML5K has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.
* Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.
* 43ML5K is 500 nit and 32ML5K is 400 nit.
High-Performance with webOS
LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.
Conformal Coating
In various places the ML5K series is unable to avoid exposure to environments containing dust, humidity, etc. which may hamper performance over time. The conformal coating on power board reduces these risks by protecting ML5K series from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
The ML5K has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.
* Actual images (signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.
Compatible with AV Control System
The ML5K series has supported Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.
The AV control system helps users control the ML5K.
* Network based control
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size
43"
Panel Technology
IPS
Back Light Type
Edge
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
Color gamut
BT709 95%
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178 X 178
Color Depth
8bits + FRC, 1.07Billion colors
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment(Haze)
25%
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Input
HDMI (3, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4, HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP1.4), Audio In, RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1)
Output
HDMI Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
80W
Max.
120W
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 410 BTU/Hr(Max.)
Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)
56W
DPM
0.5W
Power off
0.5W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
Yes
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
SuperSign WB
Yes
Mobile CMS
Yes
Signage 365 Care
Yes
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
Optional
Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW240B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
T/R/L: 8.4mm, B: 14.4mm
Weight(Head)
11.2Kg
Weight(Head+Stand)
11.8Kg
Packed Weight
13.7Kg
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
962.5 x 568.0 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)
Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)
962.5 x 613.1 x 290.0mm
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
1060.0 x 660.0 x 152.0mm
VESA<sup>TM</sup> Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200
SOUND
Speaker
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
Tilt(Facedown)
Yes (Max 15º degree, 30ºC temperature, humidity 50%)
IP Rating
IP5X
CERTIFICATION
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
ErP / Energy Star
NA / Yes
OPS COMPATIBILITY
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic
KEY FEATURE
HW
Internal Memory 16 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation
SW
webOS ver. (webOS6.0), Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom