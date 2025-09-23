About Cookies on This Site

UHD Standard Signage for Hospitals
Contact us

UHD Standard Signage for Hospitals

Contact us

UHD Standard Signage for Hospitals

43ML5K
Key Features

  • Brightness : 500 nit (Typ.)
  • Surface Treatement (Haze) : 25%
  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
  • Bezel : 8.4 mm (T/R/L), 14.4 mm (B)
  • Depth : 39.9 mm
  • Interface : HDMI(3) / DP / DVI-D / USB 2.0 / RS232C / RJ45 / Audio / IR, etc.
More

High Haze UHD Signage for Hospitals

Two TVs are installed on the hospital information desk’s wall, and each screen is displaying the hospital and doctors’ information.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Appropriate Display Brightness

With a recommended brightness for indoor display, the ML5K series clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it the most suitable display for marketing in meeting rooms, airports, retail, shopping malls, etc.

43ML5K has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

* Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.
* 43ML5K is 500 nit and 32ML5K is 400 nit.

High-Performance with webOS

LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

Conformal Coating

In various places the ML5K series is unable to avoid exposure to environments containing dust, humidity, etc. which may hamper performance over time. The conformal coating on power board reduces these risks by protecting ML5K series from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The ML5K has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.

* Actual images (signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

Compatible with AV Control System

The ML5K series has supported Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

The AV control system helps users control the ML5K.

* Network based control

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    43"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth

    8bits + FRC, 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    25%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4, HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP1.4), Audio In, RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • Output

    HDMI Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    80W

  • Max.

    120W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 410 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

    56W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Signage 365 Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW240B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L: 8.4mm, B: 14.4mm

  • Weight(Head)

    11.2Kg

  • Weight(Head+Stand)

    11.8Kg

  • Packed Weight

    13.7Kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    962.5 x 568.0 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

  • Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)

    962.5 x 613.1 x 290.0mm

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

    1060.0 x 660.0 x 152.0mm

  • VESA<sup>TM</sup> Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt(Facedown)

    Yes (Max 15º degree, 30ºC temperature, humidity 50%)

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    NA / Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic

KEY FEATURE

  • HW

    Internal Memory 16 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation

  • SW

    webOS ver. (webOS6.0), Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

Dimension

extension : dwg
43ml5k_2d.dwg
Download
extension : dwg
43ml5k_2d_with_stand.dwg
Download
extension : pdf
43ml5k_2d.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
43ml5k_2d_with_stand.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.