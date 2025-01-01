About Cookies on This Site

Standard Signage for Hospitals
Standard Signage for Hospitals

Standard Signage for Hospitals

32ML5K
LG Standard Signage for Hospitals, 32ML5K
Key Features

  • Brightness : 400 nit (AC Mode) / 200 nit (PoE++ Mode)
  • Surface Treatement (Haze) : 1%
  • Resolution : 1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
  • Bezel : 13.0 mm (T/R/L), 18.0 mm (B)
  • Depth : 55.5 mm
  • Interface : HDMI(2) / USB 2.0 / RS232C / RJ45 (PoE++) / Audio / IR, etc.
More

Standard Signage for Hospitals

Two TVs are installed on the hospital information desk’s wall, and each screen is displaying the hospital and doctors’ information.

* 43 inch

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Appropriate Display Brightness

With recommended brightness for indoor display, the ML5K series clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it the most suitable display for marketing in hospital, meeting rooms, airports, retail, shopping malls, etc.

43ML5K and 32ML5K have brightness of 500 and 400 nits each, so they are cleary visible, even under strong light.

* Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.

* 43ML5K has 500 nit and 32ML5K has 400 nit.

 

High-Performance with webOS

LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

 

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

Conformal Coating

In various places the ML5K series is unable to avoid exposure to environments containing dust, humidity, etc. which may hamper performance over time. The conformal coating on power board reduces these risks by protecting ML5K series from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The ML5K has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.

* Actual images (signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

Compatible with AV Control System

The ML5K series has supported Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

The AV control system helps users control the ML5K.

* Network based control

PoE++ Mode

Install 32ML5K easily without AC power plugs and sockets. PoE++ (Power over Ethernet) mode is available on 32ML5K, which brings an integrated network and power connection via RJ45, without using an electrical outlet.

A patient is lying in the hospital room and watching a TV installed on the wall. The TV can be operated with AC power or PoE power.

* 32ML5K only

* PSE (Power Sourcing Equipment) required when using PoE++ Mode

* PSE Equipment is not included.

* AC Power mode : 400 nit, PoE++ Mode : 200 nit

 
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    32"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Directo

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Brightness

    Modo CA 400 nit (típico)
    Modo PoE 200 nit (típico)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1.200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1.000.000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8 bits, 16,7 millones de colores

  • Response Time

    9 ms (G a G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    1%

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Sí / Sí

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Weight (Head)

    5,7 kg

  • Packed Weight

    7,4 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    729,4 mm x 428,9 mm x 55,5 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    810 mm x 510 mm x 132 mm

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C a 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % a 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    120 V~, 50/60 Hz o PoE++: 41,1-57 V

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A"

  • ERP / Energy Star

    NA / Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Polski, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.