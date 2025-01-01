We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Standard Signage for Hospitals
Two TVs are installed on the hospital information desk’s wall, and each screen is displaying the hospital and doctors’ information.
* 43 inch
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Appropriate Display Brightness
With recommended brightness for indoor display, the ML5K series clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it the most suitable display for marketing in hospital, meeting rooms, airports, retail, shopping malls, etc.
43ML5K and 32ML5K have brightness of 500 and 400 nits each, so they are cleary visible, even under strong light.
* 43ML5K has 500 nit and 32ML5K has 400 nit.
High-Performance with webOS
LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.
Conformal Coating
In various places the ML5K series is unable to avoid exposure to environments containing dust, humidity, etc. which may hamper performance over time. The conformal coating on power board reduces these risks by protecting ML5K series from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
The ML5K has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.
Compatible with AV Control System
The ML5K series has supported Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.
The AV control system helps users control the ML5K.
* Network based control
PoE++ Mode
Install 32ML5K easily without AC power plugs and sockets. PoE++ (Power over Ethernet) mode is available on 32ML5K, which brings an integrated network and power connection via RJ45, without using an electrical outlet.
A patient is lying in the hospital room and watching a TV installed on the wall. The TV can be operated with AC power or PoE power.
* 32ML5K only
* PSE (Power Sourcing Equipment) required when using PoE++ Mode
* PSE Equipment is not included.
* AC Power mode : 400 nit, PoE++ Mode : 200 nit
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
32"
Panel Technology
IPS
Back Light Type
Directo
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Brightness
Modo CA 400 nit (típico)
Modo PoE 200 nit (típico)
Contrast Ratio
1.200:1
Dynamic CR
1.000.000:1
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8 bits, 16,7 millones de colores
Response Time
9 ms (G a G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
1%
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Portait / Landscape
Sí / Sí
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Weight (Head)
5,7 kg
Packed Weight
7,4 kg
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
729,4 mm x 428,9 mm x 55,5 mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
810 mm x 510 mm x 132 mm
VESA Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C a 40 °C
Operation Humidity
10 % a 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
120 V~, 50/60 Hz o PoE++: 41,1-57 V
CERTIFICATION
EMC
FCC Class "A"
ERP / Energy Star
NA / Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
Yes
SuperSign Control+
Yes / Yes
SuperSign WB
Yes
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Polski, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender