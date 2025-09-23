About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage
Contact us

UHD Signage

Contact us

UHD Signage

43UL5Q-E
Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 500 nit (Typ.)
  • 24Hr Usage Scene (24 Hours / 7 Days)
  • Face Up/Down with Tilt Support
  • Even Bezel
  • High-Performance with webOS 6.1
More

LG webOS UHD Signage for 24/7 Operation

Inside the cosmetics shop, two signage displays are mounted high on the wall with a downward tilt, each vividly showcasing cosmetic advertisements.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Presenting vivid and lively screen quality by magnifying part of the display’s content

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

The UL5Q-E series, with UHD resolution, enhances the realism of colors and details in the content. Its wide viewing angle offers clear visuals, while its 500-nit brightness vividly showcases the content.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the webOS platform

High-Performance with LG webOS 6.1

LG webOS 6.1 is available on the UL5Q-E series for smooth execution of multiple tasks. The LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with an intuitive GUI*.

* GUI : Graphical User Interface

One UL5Q-E is mounted on the wall in landscape orientation, and the other in portrait orientation, with an enlarged image showing the uniform bezel thickness of the UL5Q-E

Even Bezel Design

The UL5Q-E series features even bezels, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of various spaces. These uniform bezels not only facilitate easy installation but also transform standard displays into elegant focal points.

One UL5Q-E is installed on the store ceiling with a down tilt, and the other is mounted below the counter with an up tilt, both displaying content

Adaptive Viewing Experience

Experience the flexibility with the UL5Q-E series' up/down tilt capability. Whether mounted high or low, the display can be adjusted to eye level, offering viewer engagement regardless of installation height. This versatility not only enhances spatial efficiency but also provides visual comfort, delivering clear information from various viewing angles.

* 75”/86” are not supported.
** This display tilts up/down up to 15 degrees; do not exceed this range to prevent damage.

The UL5Q-E series supports 24/7 operation

Engineered for 24/7 Operation

Built for environments that never sleep, the UL5Q-E series features panel technology that enables 24/7 operation.

* The UL5Q-E series includes the same standard warranty period as other signage models and offers an optional extended warranty, providing coverage for up to 5 years in total. If the extended warranty is purchased, coverage ends when either 30,000 hours of usage is reached or the 5-year period expires, whichever comes first.

A UL5Q-E is mounted on the wall, with a close-up of the brightness sensor located on the lower front of the display

Built-In Brightness Sensor

The UL5Q-E series' front-mounted brightness sensor automatically adjusts brightness to match various lighting conditions, optimizing viewing quality and energy efficiency without manual intervention. This adaptive feature offers consistent display performance while also supporting power optimization, delivering a visual experience that dynamically responds to environmental changes.

The UL5Q-E series provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks

Advanced Security Architecture

The UL5Q-E series incorporates LG’s Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, safeguarding critical data from unauthorized access and potential security threats. This commitment to information security is validated by the ISO/ IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 certification, providing businesses with the confidence that their sensitive content and operations remain protected in today’s challenging security landscape.

The UL5Q-E series can be remotely controlled and monitored through Control Manager via mobile devices and/or laptops

Remote Monitoring and Control

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anytime, anywhere from their mobile phone & PC in a network-accessible environment, with access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

It is demonstrating that the UL5Q-E series is EPEAT verified

EPEAT Registered

The Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) is a method for several layers of customers to evaluate the effect of a product on the environment. UL5Q-E series is an EPEAT Bronze-certified* display which means that it meets all the required criteria in the Computers and Displays category.

* Registered in August 2025

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UL5Q-E series installed in another location.

LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    43"

  • Panel Technology

    ADS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color gamut

    DCI 80%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10-bit(D), 1.07Billon colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    1%

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Min)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    102W

  • Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

    71.4W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Easy setup guide, Warranty Card, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes(New ERP)/Yes

  • ePEAT(US only)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes (10W X 2)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt (Face up)

    15 degree

  • Tilt (Face Down)

    15 degree

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

CONNECTIVITY&LT;BR&GT;(JACK INTERFACE)

  • HDMI IN

    Yes(3), HDCP2.2/1.4

  • RS232C IN

    Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) IN

    Yes (1)

  • USB IN

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • Audio Out

    Yes (1)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes

INFO

  • Product

    Standard (UHD)

  • Year

    Y25

  • Month

    M09(TBD)

MECHANICAL

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    10.7mm Even

  • Weight (Head)

    7.6

  • Packed Weight

    9.7

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    965 X 554.9 X 59.1

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1070 X 113 X 645

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200

HW FEATURE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes (Power On/Off only)

SW FEATURE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes(4, Max One HDMI input)

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Cisco Certification

    Yes (TBD)

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

Datasheet

extension : pdf
UL5Q-E_Datasheet(low)_LG UHD Signage_250828_.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.