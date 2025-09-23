About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UHD Signage
Contact us

UHD Signage

Contact us

UHD Signage

75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E
LG UHD Signage, 75UL3Q-E

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 350 nit (Typ.)
  • Face Up/Down with Tilt Support
  • High-Performance with webOS 6.1
  • Enhanced Security
  • Sustainability for ESG
More

LG webOS UHD Signage

A signage display is mounted on the wall of a meeting room, clearly showing meeting content on the screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Presenting vivid and lively screen quality by magnifying part of the display’s content.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution of UHD, it makes the color and details of the contents vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle provides clear contents.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the webOS platform.

High-Performance with LG webOS 6.1

LG webOS 6.1 is available on the UL3Q series for smooth execution of multiple tasks. The LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with an intuitive GUI*.

 

* GUI : Graphical User Interface

One UL3Q is mounted on the wall in landscape orientation, and the other in portrait orientation, with an enlarged image showing the uniform bezel thickness of the UL3Q.

Easy Installation with Uniform Bezel Design

The UL3Q series features perfectly balanced horizontal and vertical bezels, creating a visually harmonious display solution. Its specialized design simplifies installation in retail environments while delivering a truly immersive viewing experience. The sophisticated, symmetrical bezels enhance the aesthetic appeal of any space, transforming ordinary displays into elegant focal points.

One UL3Q is installed on the store ceiling with a Face Down tilt, and the other is mounted below the counter with a Face Up tilt, both displaying content.

Adaptive Viewing Experience

Experience enhanced flexibility with the UL3Q's innovative Face Up/Down tilt support. Whether mounted high or low, each display can adjusted to better meet viewers at eye level, promoting maximum engagement regardless of installation height. This versatility optimizes both spatial efficiency and visual comfort, delivering clear information from various viewing angles.

 

* 76”/86” are not supported.

** This display tilts up/down up to 15 degrees; do not exceed this rangeto prevent damage.

The UL3Q series can be remotely controlled and monitored through Control Manager on mobile devices and/or laptops.

Remote Monitoring and Control

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone & PC under network-accessible environment while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments and control the unit remotely in real time.

A UL3Q is mounted on the wall, with a close-up of the brightness sensor located on the lower front of the display.

Built-In Brightness Sensor

The UL3Q's front-mounted sensor automatically adjusts brightness to match various lighting conditions, helping to optimize viewing quality and energy efficiency without manual intervention. This adaptive feature helps maintain consistent display performance while supporting power savings, delivering improved visual experience that responds to environmental changes.

The UL3Q series provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

Advanced Security Architecture

The UL3Q incorporates LG’s Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, safeguarding critical data from unauthorized access and potential security threats. This commitment to information security is validated by the ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 certification, providing businesses with the confidence that their sensitive content and operations remain protected in today’s challenging security landscape.

LG received the 2025 EcoVadis Platinum medal.

Award-Winning Sustainability

The UL3Q series embodies LG Display's ESG commitment: "Better Life for All." This company-wide dedication to environmental responsibility has earned the prestigious 2025 EcoVadis Platinum medal, placing us among the top 1% of global companies for sustainability excellence.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UL3Q series installed in another location.

LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

 

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    75"

  • Panel Technology

    ADS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Brightness

    350 nits

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000 : 1

  • Color Gamut

    DCI 80%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billon Colors (8 bit + FRC)

  • Response Time

    8m (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    1%

  • Life time

    30,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16 / 7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    12.9 mm (Even)

  • Weight (Head)

    24.1 kg

  • Packed Weight

    31.6 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,679.7 × 958.9 × 58.5 mm (Without IR)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,875 × 175 × 1,145 mm

  • Handle

    No

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    400 × 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    155 W

  • Max.

    227 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    528.882 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 774.556 BTU/Hr (Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    108.5 W

  • DPM

    0.5 W

  • Power off

    0.5 W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    10 W × 2

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    No (NewErP) / Yes

  • ePEAT(US only)

    Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    No

  • OPS Power Built-in

    No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Original), Portugues (Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues (Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Arabic, Polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, Regulation Book, Easy Setup Guide, Warranty Card, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

Datasheet

extension : pdf
UL3Q_Datasheet(low)_LG UHD Signage_250730.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.