UHD Signage

Experience enhanced flexibility with the UL3Q's innovative Face Up/Down tilt support. Whether mounted high or low, each display can adjusted to better meet viewers at eye level, promoting maximum engagement regardless of installation height. This versatility optimizes both spatial efficiency and visual comfort, delivering clear information from various viewing angles.

* 76”/86” are not supported.

** This display tilts up/down up to 15 degrees; do not exceed this rangeto prevent damage.