About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UHD Signage
Contact us

UHD Signage

Contact us

UHD Signage

75UP5Q-EQ
LG UHD Signage, 75UP5Q-EQ
LG UHD Signage, 75UP5Q-EQ
LG UHD Signage, 75UP5Q-EQ
LG UHD Signage, 75UP5Q-EQ
LG UHD Signage, 75UP5Q-EQ
LG UHD Signage, 75UP5Q-EQ
LG UHD Signage, 75UP5Q-EQ
LG UHD Signage, 75UP5Q-EQ
LG UHD Signage, 75UP5Q-EQ
LG UHD Signage, 75UP5Q-EQ
LG UHD Signage, 75UP5Q-EQ
LG UHD Signage, 75UP5Q-EQ
LG UHD Signage, 75UP5Q-EQ
LG UHD Signage, 75UP5Q-EQ

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 500 nits (Typ.)
  • Bezel Width : 12.9 mm (Even)
  • Surface Treatment (Haze) : 25%
More

Sleek 4K UHD Signage Featuring Enhanced Security with LG Shield

Two UP5Q-E displays are installed side by side in the mart. The left screen displays advertisements in full screen, while the right one shows ads in a split-screen layout.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

High Resolution Display

It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.

The UP5Q-E with LG Shield offers security features that protect its system and network.

Comprehensive Security

webOS Signage goes beyond security measures at the operating system (OS) level. LG Shield employs a five-tiered defense system, encompassing server, application, operating system, system, and hardware. Each layer operates independently, providing comprehensive protection against various threats. Also webOS platform support ETSI EN 303 645.

Two UP5Q-E displays are installed side by side in the meeting room. One display features a four-way multi-screen setup showing video conference participants, while the other presents meeting materials in full screen.

Multi-Screen Play with 4K OSD

The new webOS platform supports detailed text-based content playback with 4K OSD, ensuring that 4K app content is displayed smoothly. Thanks to its powerful CPU and GPU performance, it can deliver seamless content playback, even when handling graphics and data-intensive tasks. Additionally, the multi-screen feature offers 4-screen streaming capabilities, enhancing the overall user experience.

Inside the convenience store, two UP5Q-E displays are mounted on the wall, each vividly and seamlessly showcasing advertisements.

Smooth Content Play

Experience seamless 4K playback with UP5Q-E, ensuring smooth content transitions. With 32GB storage, it offers efficient file transfer through USB 3.0, reducing potential delays in content playback and updates.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive UI.

Convenient webOS Platform

The UP5Q-E is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

The UP5Q-E is designed to be flame-resistant.

Sturdy Design with Fire Flame Resistance

The outer cover of the product is designed to effectively resist fire flame spread, making the product a great fit for installation in public spaces.


* Based on third party testing, the case top and back cover of the product are classified Class A1 (case top) and A2 (back cover) under EN13501-1, Class 1 under BS476 Part 7.

The UP5Q-E has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UP5Q-E is protected against salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity due to conformal coating applied specifically to selected areas of the power board. Additionally, its customercentric features such as IP5x, 30-degree tilting, and Shock Monitoring provide both reliability and satisfaction.


* Shock Monitoring refers to the feature where sensors detect impacts on the device and alert the user.
** CTK has reported that its based model has achieved an IP5X rating, which, under the Ingress Protection (IP) rating system, specifically indicates the level of protection against dust.

Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that fits you.

* Sold separately

Eye-Catching Large Screen

A large screen effectively captures people's attention as UP5Q-E offers 75/86-inch sizes.

The company lounge features a sizable UP5Q-E installed on the wall. The large screen vividly displays images, easily capturing people’s attention.

Print

All Spec

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    160 W (TBD)

  • Max.

    247 W (TBD)

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    546 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 843 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)

  • Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

    112 W (TBD)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(6EA)

  • Optional

    Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    N/A / Yes

  • ePEAT(US only)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes (10W X 2)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes (Partial space coating)

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

CONNECTIVITY&LT;BR&GT;(JACK INTERFACE)

  • HDMI IN

    Yes(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • DP IN

    Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

  • RS232C IN

    Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) IN

    Yes (1)

  • IR IN

    Yes (1)

  • USB IN

    USB3.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 TypeA(1)

  • Audio Out

    Yes (1)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

MECHANICAL

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    12.9mm (Even)

  • Weight (Head)

    35.7 kg

  • Packed Weight

    44 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1679.5 x 958.7 x 29.7 mm (without IR, Handle)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1820 x 1115 x 200 mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

HW FEATURE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness sensor

    Yes

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

SW FEATURE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS8.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes(4)

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes(6)

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Cisco Certification

    TBD

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

Datasheet

extension : pdf
UP5Q-E_Datasheet(low)_LG UHD Signage_250526.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.