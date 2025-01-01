LG Indoor LED

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ceiling LED Display for
Virtual Productrion
A virtual production studio with curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is filming images of a forest and field landscape.
Fast Installation
Various factors including magnets on the top and bottom, positioning pins, handles and fast locks help installers easily set up and dismantle the LED screens without additional tools.
Easy Maintenance
The GSCE series applied a simple Lock Fixing method which requires no additional tools, making it easier to replace LED modules or power/data units. It saves cost and time for maintenance.
Front or Rear Serviceability
The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose installation options according to their environment and minimizes limitations in installation and maintenance.
High Brightness
The ceiling LED with 5,000 nits enables GSCE series to be used for alternative lightings in XR and virtual production.
Powerful UI/UX with
Megapixel VR HELIOS LED Processing Platform
Thanks to the compatibility between GSCE and the Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform, you can now utilize the powerful UX and UI functionalities offered by HELIOS. HELIOS processing platform includes Real-Time Mapping and Multi-User Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-Speed Seam Correction using a game controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics through connected diagnostics.
* Please note that Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform needs to be purchased separately, and depending on the actual usage environment, there may be limitations in the implementation of certain features offered by HELIOS. A game controller needs to be purchased separately.
All Spec
INFORMATION
Model name
GSCE039-GN
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
Pixel Pitch (mm)
3.91
Module Resolution (WxH)
64x128
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250x500
Weight per Module (kg)
1.40
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2x2
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
128x256
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
500x1000x66.05
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.500
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
12.4
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
24.9
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
65,536
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.3
Cabinet material
Die-casting Magnesium
Service access
Front or Rear (select one only)
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
5,000
Color Temperature (K)
2,000-11,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
155
Brightness Uniformity
0.97
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
6,000:1
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (PQ, HLG)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
300
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
100
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
600
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
1,024
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
341
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,047
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
Operating Temperature(℃)
-30℃ to +45℃
Operating Humidity
10~99%RH
IP rating Front
IP30
IP rating Rear
IP30
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
STANDARD
Certification
CE, FCC, ETL
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
Controller
(MVR HEIOS)