About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Indoor LED
Contact us

LG Indoor LED

Contact us

LG Indoor LED

GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039
LG Indoor LED, GSCE039

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 3.91 mm
  • Brightness: 5,000 nit
  • Easy Installation and Maintenance
  • High Brightness
  • Service Access : Front or Rear (Select One Only)
  • IP Rating : IP30 / IP30 (Front / Rear)
More

Ceiling LED Display for
Virtual Productrion

A virtual production studio with curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is filming images of a forest and field landscape.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Fast Installation

Various factors including magnets on the top and bottom, positioning pins, handles and fast locks help installers easily set up and dismantle the LED screens without additional tools.

The 'Positioning Pins', 'Magnetic Assembly', 'Comfortable Handles', and 'Fast Lock

Easy Maintenance

The GSCE series applied a simple Lock Fixing method which requires no additional tools, making it easier to replace LED modules or power/data units. It saves cost and time for maintenance.

It is demonstrating that a simple Lock Fixing method allows for convenient replacement of the cabinet's Power/Data Unit.

Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose installation options according to their environment and minimizes limitations in installation and maintenance.

Capable of front or rear installation depending on the customers' needs.

High Brightness

The ceiling LED with 5,000 nits enables GSCE series to be used for alternative lightings in XR and virtual production.

In a studio, ceiling LEDs are installed in sizes of approximately 400m2, 50-100m2, and 20-50m2, respectively. The scenery on the LED screens appears very bright.

Powerful UI/UX with
Megapixel VR HELIOS LED Processing Platform

Thanks to the compatibility between GSCE and the Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform, you can now utilize the powerful UX and UI functionalities offered by HELIOS. HELIOS processing platform includes Real-Time Mapping and Multi-User Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-Speed Seam Correction using a game controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics through connected diagnostics.

The Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform provides access to the features such as Real-Time Mapping and Multi-Use Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-Speed Seam Correction using a Game Controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics using Connected Diagnostics.

* Please note that Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform needs to be purchased separately, and depending on the actual usage environment, there may be limitations in the implementation of certain features offered by HELIOS. A game controller needs to be purchased separately.

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    GSCE039-GN

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    3.91

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    64x128

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250x500

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    1.40

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2x2

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    128x256

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    500x1000x66.05

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.500

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    12.4

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    24.9

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    65,536

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.3

  • Cabinet material

    Die-casting Magnesium

  • Service access

    Front or Rear (select one only)

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    5,000

  • Color Temperature (K)

    2,000-11,000

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    155

  • Brightness Uniformity

    0.97

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    6,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (PQ, HLG)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    300

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    100

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    600

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    1,024

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    341

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2,047

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -30℃ to +45℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~99%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP30

  • IP rating Rear

    IP30

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, ETL

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    (MVR HEIOS)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.