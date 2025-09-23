About Cookies on This Site

LG Miraclass, 4K Screen
Contact us

LG Miraclass, 4K Screen

Contact us

LG Miraclass, 4K Screen

LAD033F
LG Miraclass, 4K Screen, LAD033F
LG Miraclass, 4K Screen, LAD033F

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 3.3 mm
  • Screen Size: 14.1 m × 7.2 m (101 sqm)
  • Screen Resolution: 4,224 × 2,160 px
  • Brightness: 48(DCI) / 55 / 65 / 75 / 100 nit
  • 3D Support, Dolby Media Server Compatible
More

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Discover New Depths with
True Black Immersion

With its series of individual, self-emissive LEDs, the LED screen of LG Miraclass results in distinctive
and eye-catching contrast, taking the viewing experience to a whole new level.

The LG Miraclass embodies a distinct black color, showing the contrast between the dark shadow and the bright Earth.

Feast Your Eyes
on a Festival of Color

With 24-bit color processing, capable of displaying 68.7 billion color variants,
the LG Miraclass reproduces DCI-P3 colors just as the content creators intended.

The audience at the theater are watching a racing scene that shows the colors the filmmaker intended.

Brightness Brings Detail to Life

The LG Miraclass is made up of self-emissive LEDs working independently.
The result is bright and brilliant picture quality, with no corner dimming or image distortion.

A man is shown snowboarding down a snowy mountain. In this scene, the edges of the screen are darkened using Single Light Source Projection, while the Self-Emissive LED Screen shows the color distinctly and clearly.

The Optimal Space Utilization

As LG Miraclass does not need a projection room, a space behind the stuffy theater can be reinvented to more customer satisfying interiors.

While the conventional projector-style theater requires a projection room, the LG Miraclass does not, thereby creating more space in the back of the theater.

Dolby-Compatible LED Screen

The new LG Miraclass can be quickly and seamlessly integrated into theaters, thanks to its compatibility with Dolby. Dolby IMS supports stable and professional content operation, while the combination of Dolby Atmos sound and LG picture quality makes movies truly memorable.

LG Miraclass screen is compatible with Dolby.

* Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LAD033F

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    3.3mm

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    6 (2 x 3)

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    192 x 270

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    Main : 640 x 900 x 94 (191 w/back cover) Secondary : 640 x 900 x 94 (124 w/handle)

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    Main : 25 Secondary : 15

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    90,000

  • Cabinet material

    Iron & Aluminum

  • Service access

    Rear only

  • Weight of the screen (kg)

    2,650

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 48nit)

    90 (Main) / 52 (Secondary)

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 300nit)

    N/A

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160, 160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160, 160

  • Contrast Ratio

    ≥4,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16bit

  • Video Frame Rate (Hz)

    24, 25, 30, 48, 50, 60

  • Refresh Rate (@24Hz)

    3,072

  • Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    48(DCI)

  • Color Space (Gamut)

    DCI P3 Theater

  • Bit rate (Color Processing / color)

    15 (45 / total)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Supply (V)

    AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000 Hours

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃ to 40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10% to 80%

STANDARD

  • Certification

    DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH

  • Cinema server compatibility

    Dolby IMS3-L

  • Interface

    RJ45, HDMI (on IMS server)

4K SCREEN SPECIFICATIONS

  • Screen Resolution (WxH, Native)

    4,224 x 2,160

  • No. of Cabinets per Screen (Resolution, WxH)

    176 (22 x 8)

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    14,080 x 7,200 (101 sqm)

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, 48nit)

    9,260

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, 300nit)

    N/A

DimensionDatasheet

extension : dwg
main-2d_p19_191224.dwg
Download
extension : dwg
secondary-2d_p20_191224.dwg
Download
extension : pdf
main-2d_p19_191224.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
secondary-2d_p20_191224.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
LAD033F_Datasheet(low)_LG Miraclass_240507 1.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.