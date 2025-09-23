LG Miraclass, 4K Screen

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Discover New Depths with
True Black Immersion
With its series of individual, self-emissive LEDs, the LED screen of LG Miraclass results in distinctive
and eye-catching contrast, taking the viewing experience to a whole new level.
The LG Miraclass embodies a distinct black color, showing the contrast between the dark shadow and the bright Earth.
Feast Your Eyes
on a Festival of Color
With 24-bit color processing, capable of displaying 68.7 billion color variants,
the LG Miraclass reproduces DCI-P3 colors just as the content creators intended.
The audience at the theater are watching a racing scene that shows the colors the filmmaker intended.
Brightness Brings Detail to Life
The LG Miraclass is made up of self-emissive LEDs working independently.
The result is bright and brilliant picture quality, with no corner dimming or image distortion.
A man is shown snowboarding down a snowy mountain. In this scene, the edges of the screen are darkened using Single Light Source Projection, while the Self-Emissive LED Screen shows the color distinctly and clearly.
The Optimal Space Utilization
As LG Miraclass does not need a projection room, a space behind the stuffy theater can be reinvented to more customer satisfying interiors.
While the conventional projector-style theater requires a projection room, the LG Miraclass does not, thereby creating more space in the back of the theater.
Dolby-Compatible LED Screen
The new LG Miraclass can be quickly and seamlessly integrated into theaters, thanks to its compatibility with Dolby. Dolby IMS supports stable and professional content operation, while the combination of Dolby Atmos sound and LG picture quality makes movies truly memorable.
LG Miraclass screen is compatible with Dolby.
* Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
All Spec
INFORMATION
Model name
LAD033F
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
SMD
Pixel Pitch (mm)
3.3mm
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
6 (2 x 3)
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
192 x 270
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
Main : 640 x 900 x 94 (191 w/back cover) Secondary : 640 x 900 x 94 (124 w/handle)
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
Main : 25 Secondary : 15
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
90,000
Cabinet material
Iron & Aluminum
Service access
Rear only
Weight of the screen (kg)
2,650
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 48nit)
90 (Main) / 52 (Secondary)
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, 300nit)
N/A
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160, 160
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160, 160
Contrast Ratio
≥4,000:1
Processing Depth (bit)
16bit
Video Frame Rate (Hz)
24, 25, 30, 48, 50, 60
Refresh Rate (@24Hz)
3,072
Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
48(DCI)
Color Space (Gamut)
DCI P3 Theater
Bit rate (Color Processing / color)
15 (45 / total)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Power Supply (V)
AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000 Hours
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to 40℃
Operating Humidity
10% to 80%
STANDARD
Certification
DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH
Cinema server compatibility
Dolby IMS3-L
Interface
RJ45, HDMI (on IMS server)
4K SCREEN SPECIFICATIONS
Screen Resolution (WxH, Native)
4,224 x 2,160
No. of Cabinets per Screen (Resolution, WxH)
176 (22 x 8)
Screen Dimensions (W x H, mm)
14,080 x 7,200 (101 sqm)
Power Type
Built-in Power
Power Consumption (W/Screen, 48nit)
9,260
Power Consumption (W/Screen, 300nit)
N/A