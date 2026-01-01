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Ultra Slim Micro LED
The LMEA is prominently installed on a wide lounge wall, displaying clear beach imagery along with weather, schedule, and other information.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Slim & Lightweight Cabinet Design
The LMEA series features a slim cabinet design with a thickness of 30 mm and a weight of 3.9 kg. Its compact and lightweight structure supports flexible installation across various environments.
The LMEA series cabinet is designed with a slim depth and a lightweight build.
Optimized Installation with Large Module Configuration
Compared to products that require 6 to 8 modules per cabinet, LMEA series uses larger-sized modules, reducing the number to just four per cabinet. This design helps shorten installation time and enhances screen flatness by minimizing gaps between units.
The LMEA series cabinet is composed of four modules.
Accurate Colors as Intended
Leveraging COB LED technology, the LMEA series delivers precise color reproduction, enabling smooth motion and consistent image quality across diverse content.
The rippling water is reflecting colorful light, and each color is vividly displayed.
Enhanced Visual Quality through HDR
The LMEA series supports HDR10 and HDR10 pro* content and features a contrast ratio of 20,000:1, enabling detailed expression in both dark and bright areas.
The brilliant and colorful traditional Korean patterns are more vivid and delicate on the HDR On screen than on the HDR Off screen.
* HDR10 Pro is LG’s own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.
Energy Efficiency with COB LED Technology
The LMEA series adopts COB-based LED technology, which consumes approximately 50% less power compared to the SMD-based model. In addition, the COB structure generates less heat, contributing to stable performance and lifespan.
The LMEA series, with its improved power consumption, offers higher energy efficiency.
* Based on internal measurements, LMEA012 consumes 272 watts/m², while LSCC012 consumes 553 watts/m²; actual performance may vary depending on settings, usage, and environment
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
When connected with LG’s CVHA system controller, the LMEA series is compatible with LG software solutions including LG SuperSign CMS, LG LED Assistant, and LG ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business deftly.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LMEA series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables the LMEA series to be compatible with LG software solutions.
* The availability of the LG ConnectedCare and LG SuperSign CMS differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
** The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : LG webOS System Controller (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
All Spec
INFORMATION
Model name
LMEA012BANH
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
COB Micro
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.25
Module Resolution (WxH)
240x135
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
300x168.75
Weight per Module (kg)
0.27
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2x2
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
480x270
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
600x337.5x30 (600x337.5x35 w/wall mount pin)
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.2
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
3.9
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
19.3
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
640,000
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.2
Cabinet material
Die-casting Aluminum
Service access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
Max. 600
Color Temperature (K)
3,200~9,300
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
Brightness Uniformity
0.97
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
20,000:1
Processing Depth (bit)
22 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
55
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
18
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
272
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
188
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
62
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
928
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
150,000
Operating Temperature(℃)
-10℃ to +40℃
Operating Humidity
10~80%RH
IP rating Front
IP50
IP rating Rear
IP20
STANDARD
Certification
CE, FCC, UL, KC, EMC Class A, BS476 Part7 Class 1
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
Controller
CVHA
90 DEGREE CORNER CUT
90 degree corner cut
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