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Ultra Slim Micro LED
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Ultra Slim Micro LED

Contact us

Ultra Slim Micro LED

LMEA012
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
-45 degree rear side view
+45 degree rear side view
Top view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
-45 degree rear side view
+45 degree rear side view
Top view

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch : 1.25 mm
  • Brightness : 600 nits
  • IP Rating : IP50 / IP20 (Front / Rear)
  • Ultra Slim Depth and Lightweight
  • Large Module Design
  • Accurate Color
More

Ultra Slim Micro LED

The LMEA is prominently installed on a wide lounge wall, displaying clear beach imagery along with weather, schedule, and other information.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Slim & Lightweight Cabinet Design

The LMEA series features a slim cabinet design with a thickness of 30 mm and a weight of 3.9 kg. Its compact and lightweight structure supports flexible installation across various environments.

The LMEA series cabinet is designed with a slim depth and a lightweight build.

Optimized Installation with Large Module Configuration

Compared to products that require 6 to 8 modules per cabinet, LMEA series uses larger-sized modules, reducing the number to just four per cabinet. This design helps shorten installation time and enhances screen flatness by minimizing gaps between units.

The LMEA series cabinet is composed of four modules.

Accurate Colors as Intended

Leveraging COB LED technology, the LMEA series delivers precise color reproduction, enabling smooth motion and consistent image quality across diverse content.

The rippling water is reflecting colorful light, and each color is vividly displayed.

Enhanced Visual Quality through HDR

The LMEA series supports HDR10 and HDR10 pro* content and features a contrast ratio of 20,000:1, enabling detailed expression in both dark and bright areas.

The brilliant and colorful traditional Korean patterns are more vivid and delicate on the HDR On screen than on the HDR Off screen.

* HDR10 Pro is LG’s own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

Energy Efficiency with COB LED Technology

The LMEA series adopts COB-based LED technology, which consumes approximately 50% less power compared to the SMD-based model. In addition, the COB structure generates less heat, contributing to stable performance and lifespan.

The LMEA series, with its improved power consumption, offers higher energy efficiency.

* Based on internal measurements, LMEA012 consumes 272 watts/m², while LSCC012 consumes 553 watts/m²; actual performance may vary depending on settings, usage, and environment

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG’s CVHA system controller, the LMEA series is compatible with LG software solutions including LG SuperSign CMS, LG LED Assistant, and LG ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business deftly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LMEA series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables the LMEA series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the LG ConnectedCare and LG SuperSign CMS differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
** The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : LG webOS System Controller (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LMEA012BANH

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    COB Micro

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.25

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    240x135

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    300x168.75

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.27

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2x2

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    480x270

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    600x337.5x30 (600x337.5x35 w/wall mount pin)

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.2

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    3.9

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    19.3

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    640,000

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Cabinet material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    Max. 600

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    0.97

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    20,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    22 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    55

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    18

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    272

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    188

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    62

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    928

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    150,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -10℃ to +40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~80%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP50

  • IP rating Rear

    IP20

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, UL, KC, EMC Class A, BS476 Part7 Class 1

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVHA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    -

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.