Indoor LED Series
Contact us

Indoor LED Series

Contact us

Indoor LED Series

LSBE015
Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch : 1.56 mm
  • Brightness : 600 nit
  • Easy Installation and Maintenance
  • Durable Frame Design
  • Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
  • IP Rating : IP50 / IP50 (Front / Rear)
More

LSBE Indoor LED Series

LEDs are installed on the entire surface of the square pillars in a shopping mall, displaying advertisements. The screens show a seamless and clear image even at the corners of the pillars.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Brightness

With a great brightness of 600 nits, it clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it ideal for achieving bright indoor visibility.

LSBE has a brightness of 600 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

90° Corner Design Available

If you add 90° corner option, the LSBE series fits naturally into the space and delivers smooth content to customers.

The content with the 90° corner option is shown without any interruptions even when installed on a corner.

GOB (Glue on Board) Protection Option

It features a special polymer coating for anti-scratch and anti-static protection, helping to reduce the risk of pixel damage from accidental touches or impacts.

The LSBE series features GOB protection to reduce pixel damage from external impact.

* The GOB protection feature is optionally available for the following models: LSBE012-GDG, LSBE015-GDG, LSBE018-GDG, and LSBE025-GDG, as of April 2025.

Improved Flatness and
Easy Maintenance

LSBE utilizes two modules to form a single cabinet, which helps minimize the gaps between modules compared to cabinets composed of multiple modules resulting in a smoother screen with fewer visible gaps. Moreover thanks to its structural advantage, LSBE allows for easy maintenance.

LSBE uses only two modules to create one cabinet.

The module is being moved safely using Safety Wire.

More Secure Maintenance with the Use of Safety Wire

When removing a module from the cabinets, the safety wire helps secure maintenance by preventing screen and module drops.

The frame of LSBE is composed of aluminum.

Durable Frame Design

LSBE incorporates an aluminum cabinet that enhances durability, and its high-strength frame, surpassing that of plastic, allows for stable operation.

Flame Spread Protection

LSBE is compliant with the standard for assessing flame spread, receiving a Class C rating according to the EN 13501-1:2018 test. With its fire resistance, LSBE contributes to the safety of your space.

The LSBE series is designed to be resistant to fire.

* The test was conducted by SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services (Shanghai) Co., LTD on Aug. 21 to 24, 2023, in accordance with the EN 13501-1:2018 standard. The LED module with product number (LSBE XX-XXX) was used as the test subject. The test results confirmed its compliance with the EN 13501-1:2018 Class C-s2, d0 rating.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CVBA system controller, the LSBE series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LSBE series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LSBE series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LSBE015-GD

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.56

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    192x216

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    300x337.5x13

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.95

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2x1

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    384x216

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    600x337.5x72

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.203

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    6.5

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    32.0

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    409,600

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.3

  • Cabinet material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    600

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    150

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    107

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    45

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    530

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    365

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    153

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    1,808

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -20℃ to +40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~80%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP50

  • IP rating Rear

    IP50

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB, KC, CCC

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVBA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    Yes

Datasheet

extension : pdf
LSBE_Datasheet(low)_LG LED Signage_250409.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.