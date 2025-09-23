We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LSBF Indoor LED Series
There are large LED displays installed across three floors of a large shopping mall, prominently showcasing perfume advertisements.
Brightness
With a great brightness of 600 nits, it clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it ideal for achieving bright indoor visibility.
54" & 27" Combination Installation Available
The LSBF (54") and LSBE (27") models, sharing the same product platform, provide flexible matrix combinations for various spatial configurations. The compatibility between the 54" and 27" models enables versatile sizing options according to space requirements, allowing for installation.
The 27" LSBE and the 54" LSBF are compatible and installed on the shopping mall wall in appropriate sizes.
Easy Replacement and Undemanding Maintenance
Upgrade your existing 54-inch LCD video wall to the latest technology and LED display without having to secure additional space.
Without the need for a separate installation space, the LSBF series can replace an existing LCD video wall.
* The product can be installed using VESA wall-mount (600×400) and screws.
* The VESA wall-mount or any other wall-mounts are sold separately.
Flame Spread Protection
LSBF is compliant with the standard for assessing flame spread, receiving a Class C rating according to the EN 13501-1:2018 test. With its fire resistance, LSBF contributes to the safety of your space.
Flame Spread Protection2
* The test was conducted by SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services (Shanghai) Co., LTD on Aug. 21 to 24, 2023, in accordance with the EN 13501-1:2018 standard. The LED module with product number (LSBF XX-XXX) was used as the test subject. The test results confirmed its compliance with the EN 13501-1:2018 Class C-s2, d0 rating.
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
When connected with LG's CVBA system controller, the LSBF series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LSBF series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LSBF series to be compatible with LG software solutions.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.25
Module Resolution (WxH)
240 x 270
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
300x337.5x13
Weight per Module (kg)
0.95
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
4 x 2
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
960 x 540
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
1,200x675x72
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.81
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
23
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
28
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
640,000
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.3
Cabinet material
Die-casting Aluminum
Service access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
600
Color Temperature (K)
3,200~9,300
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
150
Brightness Uniformity
0.97
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
5,000:1
Processing Depth (bit)
14
Refresh Rate (@24Hz)
3,840
Life Time (Brightness 50%)
100,000
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
445
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
206
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
580
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
1,518
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
703
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
1,980
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
Operating Temperature(℃)
-20℃ to +40℃
Operating Humidity
10~80%RH
IP rating Front
IP50
IP rating Rear
IP50
STANDARD
Certification
CE (EMC), FCC, cTUVus, CB, CE
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
Controller
CVBA
90 DEGREE CORNER CUT
90 degree corner cut
X
Datasheet
extension : pdf
