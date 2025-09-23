We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Micro LED Display with
Megapixel HELIOS LED Processing Platform
A man is giving a presentation in front of a large LED screen. The screen displays automobile-related content with clear visibility.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Black Immersion,
Enlivened Details
LG MAGNIT's revolutionary chip transfer, full black coating, and newly incorporated surface treatment technology unite to provide outstanding black expression, vibrant colors, heightened contrast, and an unparalleled immersive visual experience. Witness the pinnacle of visual excellence as even the most intricate shadow details hidden in darkness.
The starry night sky and dark mountain ranges are detailed and richly colored.
* Based on LG's conventional LED Signage
Powerful UI/UX with
Megapixel HELIOS LED Processing Platform
With the Megapixel HELIOS LED Processing Platform, LSAP now has the capability to utilize powerful UX and UI functionalities. Real-Time Mapping and Multi-User Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-Speed Seam Correction using a game controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics through connected diagnostics are all available.
The Megapixel HELIOS LED Processing Platform provides access to the features such as Real-Time Mapping and Multi-Use Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-speed Seam Correction using a Game Controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics using Connected Diagnostics.
* Megapixel HELIOS LED Processing Platform needs to be purchased separately
Accurate Colors as Intended
LG MAGNIT's careful selection of LED chips guarantees uniform and pure colors across the entire screen. Experience vibrant and precise colors that faithfully reflect the original source, thanks to the narrowed wavelength. The enhanced Gamut Transfer technology elevates color representation to a new level, ideal for environments that require precise and lifelike color reproduction.
The rippling water is reflecting colorful light, and each color is vividly displayed.
Wide Color Viewing Angle
LG MAGNIT sets a new standard for color uniformity, providing vibrant hues from various angles. Whether you're directly in front or off to the side, LG MAGNIT consistently displays precise colors. This reliable performance ensures that attendees in a large space sees consistent color representation. LG MAGNIT’s color consistency has also been recognized with TÜV certification for its wide viewing angle.
The same scene is being displayed on multiple screens set up at different angles, and each screen shows the same exact scene with accurate and consistent colors and no angle distortion.
* The LSAP007-N2, LSAP009-N2,N5 LED module passed a TÜV Rheinland-approved test following "2 PfG Q2865 / 05.23 Evaluation of Color consistency wide viewing angle". This covers aspects like Color consistency(left/right), Color consistency(top/bottom), Color direction, Viewing angle segmentation(left/right), Color consistency(Color gamut). (Certificate No. Q50589187 0001)
Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR
With HDR10 support, content becomes vivid with great visual impact. The wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio allow viewers to fully enjoy lively content.
The brilliant and colorful traditional Korean patterns are more vivid and delicate on the HDR On screen than on the HDR Off screen.
Care Less with Sturdy Design
LG MAGNIT has improved durability to protect against various risks caused by factors such as dust, electro-magnetic interference, flame spread and physical impacts. This is particularly important for installation in public places, as it helps minimize unforeseen accidents.
LG MAGNIT features enhanced durability against dust, electromagnetic interference, flame spread, and physical impacts.
* Based on in-house testing in accordance with the certification criteria, or under actual operating conditions.
All Spec
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
70
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
40
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
346
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
239
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
136
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)
1,179
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Frame Rate (Hz)
23.98/24/25/29.97/30/50/59.94/60
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to +40℃
Operating Humidity
10 ~ 80%RH
IP Rating Front
IP50
IP Rating Rear
IP20
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
600 (Max.)
Color Temperature (K)
2,000-10,000 (Default 6,504)
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
150
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
150
Brightness Uniformity
0.95
Color Uniformity
±0.02Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
17,000:1 @10lux
Processing Depth (bit)
22 Internal Processing (HDR10)
Notice
* These values represent the maximum measurable specifications of the product. Actual performance or specifications may vary depending on the specific product and usage environment.
CONTROLLER
Controller
MEGAPIXEL (HELIOS)
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
RoHS/REACH
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pitch Name
P0.78
Pixel Configuration
Micro
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.78
Module Resolution (W x H)
384 × 144
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
300 x 112.5
Weight per Module (kg)
0.18
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
2 × 3
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
768 x 432
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
600 × 337.5 × 44.9
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
0.2
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
7.8
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
38.5
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
1,638,400
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
Cabinet Material
Die-casting Aluminum
Service Access
Front
STANDARD
Certification
Safety 62368-1, EMC Class A
Certification (Fire Protection)
BS476 Part7 Class1
SERIES
Series
LSAP