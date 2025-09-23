Outdoor LED

* On March 6, 2024, the models GSCF026-GP and GSCF026-KK received IP65 (waterproof/dustproof) certification from the certification agency LCS. Waterproof and dustproof tests were conducted by spraying powder or water. This certification does not have an expiration date, and the certification evidence number is LCSA11303170S.

* On January 19, 2024, the models GSCF026-GP and GSCF026-KK received BS476 Part7 Class1 certification from the certification agency SGS. Tests have been conducted on the fire spread distance and speed in the event of a fire involving this product. This certification does not have an expiration date, and the certification evidence number is AJFS2401000840FF