GSCF026
Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 2.6 mm
  • Brightness: 5,500 nit (-GP) / 5,000 nit (-KK)
  • Product Reliability
  • Easy Maintenance
  • Front and Rear Serviceability
  • IP Rating : IP65 / IP65 (Front / Rear)
More

Outdoor LED Signage Display

A large LED screen is installed on the exterior wall of the building entrance, and a woman is watching the advertisements on its screen. The screen remains clear and visible despite the bright sunlight.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

An LED is installed on the exterior wall of the building, transmitting the advertising content with outstanding clarity even under the strong sunlight.

High Brightness

With a brightness of 5,500 nits*, GSCF clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it an exceptional display for outdoor visibility.

* GSCF026-GP 5,500 nit / GSCF026-KK 5,000 nit

It zooms in on the Hside Lock section at the back of the GSCF, as well as the detachable Power Data Unit.

Easy Maintenance

Not only is it possible to install from the front and back, but GSCF also has a structure where the cabinet and PDU (Power Data Unit) are separated, making maintenance convenient.

Product Reliability

This product, which has received an IP65 rating to effectively prevent dust and water ingress in outdoor environments, has also obtained BS 476 Part 7 Class 1 fire certification. It will assist in boosting the product’s reliability.

The GSCF series is resistant to fire, water, and dust.

* On March 6, 2024, the models GSCF026-GP and GSCF026-KK received IP65 (waterproof/dustproof) certification from the certification agency LCS. Waterproof and dustproof tests were conducted by spraying powder or water. This certification does not have an expiration date, and the certification evidence number is LCSA11303170S.
* On January 19, 2024, the models GSCF026-GP and GSCF026-KK received BS476 Part7 Class1 certification from the certification agency SGS. Tests have been conducted on the fire spread distance and speed in the event of a fire involving this product. This certification does not have an expiration date, and the certification evidence number is AJFS2401000840FF

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG’s CVCA system controller, the GSCF series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business deftly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSCF series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables the GSCF series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* LG ConnectedCare and LG SuperSign CMS need to be purchased separately.
* CVCA controller is sold separately.

All Spec

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    180

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    60

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    720

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    614

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    205

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)

    2,456

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000(-GP) / 50,000(-KK)

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    -30 to +50

  • Operating Humidity

    10-99% RH

  • IP Rating Front / Rear

    IP65 / IP65

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max. Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    5,500

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200-9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)

    160 × 160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    0.97

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003 Cx, Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    10,000 : 1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    15 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.6

  • Module Resolution (W × H)

    96 × 96

  • Module Dimensions (W × H, mm)

    250 × 250

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.81

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    2 × 2

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    192 × 192

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

    500 × 500 × 82

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.25

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    7.6

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    30.4

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    147,456

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.3

  • Cabinet Material

    Die-casting Magnesium

  • Service Access

    Front and Rear

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVCA

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, ETL

  • Certification (Fire Protection)

    BS476 Class 1

GSCF Series_Datasheet(low)_LG Outdoor LED_240711.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.