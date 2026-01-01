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31.5” LG E-paper Display
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31.5” LG E-paper Display

Contact us

31.5” LG E-paper Display

32RS1Q-B
Front view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display with infill image
Front view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Front view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display (Portrait mode)
-15 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
-45 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Image taken from top right of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
-90 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
+15 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
+45 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Image taken from top left of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Rear view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Rear view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display (Portrait mode)
Front view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display with infill image
Front view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Front view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display (Portrait mode)
-15 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
-45 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Image taken from top right of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
-90 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
+15 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
+45 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Image taken from top left of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Rear view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Rear view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display (Portrait mode)

Key Features

  • Electronic ink-based display
  • Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440
  • Bezel Width: 13.3 mm
  • Dimensions: 724.7 x 420.1 x 17.8 mm (W x H x D)
  • Weight: 3.1 kg (with Battery, Hanging bolt *2ea)
  • webOS26 Micro
More
A image of 2025 Red Dot Award logo

Red Dot Award - Product Design 2026

Reddot winner 2026

Ultra Low Powered Signage,
LG E-paper Display

Two LG E-paper Displays are mounted on a café wall, with one displaying a beverage advertisement and the other a menu.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Designed for Comfort,
Built for Efficiency

LG E-paper Display (EPD) is an electronic ink–based display that consumes power only when the screen content changes. This allows for considerably lower power consumption compared to conventional digital signage. With its slim and lightweight design, EPD serves as an effective replacement for traditional paper posters—ideal for displaying in-store menus and promotional content. It also delivers a paper-like texture, that makes the screen look natural and comfortable to view in any environment.

LG E-paper Displays are installed on walls in a grocery store, a retail store, and a campus building, each displaying advertisements and posters.

The Essence of Slim.
Designed to Blend Seamlessly

The LG E-paper Display features a sleek profile, measuring 17.8 mm at the sides and tapering to an ultra‑slim 8.6 mm. Framed by a contemporary 13.3 mm calming‑beige bezel, it brings a refined, modern presence to any interior. Weighing approximately 3.1 kg*, it allows for convenient installation and movement. Its design flows naturally into the space, presenting a sophisticated, paper‑like digital upgrade to traditional posters.

The LG E-paper Display features an even bezel of 13.3 mm and a slim design, with a slimmest depth of 8.6 mm and thickest depth of 17.8 mm, weighing just 3.1 kg.

* Weight includes the built-in battery.

Optimized Battery
& Power Options

Equipped with a high-capacity 72 Wh built-in battery, the LG E-paper Display can be fully charged in approximately 3 hours* when using the provided adapter. The product supports both wired and wireless power options**, allowing it to be powered and charged via the included adapter or used cable-free by attaching a compatible third-party wireless power bank to the rear magnetic mount for extended operation.***

The LG E-paper Display, equipped with a built-in 72 Wh battery, supports both wired power via USB Type-C and wireless power using a magnetic-mounted, separately sold power bank.

* Applies only when charging with the provided adapter.
** Wireless charging can charge up to a maximum of 15 W, and we recommend Qi2-certified products (<230 g, >0.8 kgf). Even Qi2 certified products may not be compatible depending on the characteristics of the auxiliary battery manufacturer.
*** Power banks must be purchased separately. Wireless charging is intended to extend runtime rather than fully charge.

Flexible Installation
for Various Layouts

The LG E-paper Display supports multiple installation options. It can be securely mounted to a wall using rear VESA mounting holes or suspended from the ceiling using a wire-hanging mount. Choose the option that best suits your space and aesthetic.

LG E-paper Displays are installed on walls in a clothing store and a corporate lobby, as well as suspended by wires in a telecom store, demonstrating various installation options.

Power Management
for Smarter Operations

webOS-based E-paper Display features a smart power management system that synchronizes with the content scheduleㅡactivating the display only when content needs to be updated, and switching to power-saving mode for the rest of the time to minimize power consumption.

The LG E-paper Display is equipped with a smart power management system.

Convenient Content
& Device Management
with webOS

The LG E-paper Display provides a streamlined experience for both content deployment and device management through webOS. Content can be easily delivered using Content Manager, USB storage, or the customer(SI)’s own CMS server. For device configuration, users can manage settings through Control Manager. Both Content Manager and Control Manager are accessible directly from a web browser, requiring no additional mobile app installation, which enhances overall convenience and operational efficiency.

An LG E-paper Display is installed on a wall inside a post office, with both the device and on-screen content managed via webOS.

Maximize Impact with Minimal Power.
LG E-paper Display for Any Indoor Space.

(Temp : 0~40°C / humid : 30~70％)*

An LG E-paper Display is installed on a wall at the entrance of a meeting room, displaying information about scheduled meetings. An LG E-paper Display is installed at a bank service counter, displaying an advertisement. An LG E-paper Display is set up as an angled tabletop display on a museum desk, displaying information about a docent program. An LG E-paper Display is installed on a wall inside a pharmacy, displaying a medicine advertisement.

※ All images are for illustrative purposes only.
* Operating conditions require a temperature of 0°C to 40°C and humidity of 30% to 70%. Installation in direct sunlight is restricted, and warranty does not cover damage caused by window-facing installation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.

What is the LG E-paper Display and where can it be used?

A.

The LG E-paper Display is an electronic ink-based display that delivers clear and vivid content to serve as an effective replacement for traditional paper posters with low power consumption. This e-paper display offers a lightweight and slim design for flexible installation, a webOS solution for easy content and device management, and support for both wired and wireless power options for convenient usage. It can also be utilized in various indoor spaces, including corporate meeting rooms, lobbies, and retail stores for displaying promotional content.

Q.

How does LG E-paper Display manage power usage?

A.

The e-paper panel consumes power only when the screen content changes. This means it draws power solely when updating to new content, rather than continuously consuming energy while the content remains on the screen. Additionally, the webOS E-paper Display features smart power management synced with the content schedule. It minimizes power consumption by activating only during updates and staying in power-saving mode otherwise.

Q.

How long does the battery last and how is it charged?

A.

The LG E-paper Display offers flexible and efficient power management with the following charging features:

  • Battery Capacity & Charging Time: Equipped with a 72Wh built-in battery, it fully charges in about 3 hours via the included adapter. (Actual battery life and charging time may vary by content update frequency and operating conditions.)
  • Wired & Wireless Support: Supports both wired and wireless charging. For wireless charging, simply attach a separately purchased wireless power bank to the back of the display.

For detailed information regarding charging options, please refer to the provided product details page.

Q.

How are content and device management handled on the LG E-paper Display?

A.

The LG E-paper Display is powered by webOS for streamlined content deployment and device management. Content can be delivered through Content Manager, USB storage, or a customer’s CMS server. Device settings are configured via Control Manager, and both solutions are accessible directly from a web browser, without the need to install a separate mobile app.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    180º x 180º

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (min)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    32

  • Panel Technology

    Eink Spectra 6

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    2560 x 1440 (QHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    50Hz

  • Contrast Ratio

    15:1 (Min.) / 22:1(Max.)

CONNECTIVITY

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type C (1ea)

  • Power In (DC, From External Power)

    USB Type-C Power (PD Sink)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Calming Beige

  • Bezel Width

    13.3mm

  • Weight (Head)

    3.1kg (w/ Battery & Hanging Bolt x2ea)

  • Packed Weight

    5.4kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    724.7 x 420.1 x 17.8 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    812 x 502 x 120 mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    100 x 100 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Humidity Sensor

    YES

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS26 Micro

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    30% to 70% (Non-condensing)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz , Adaptor(65W)

  • Power Type

    Built-In Battery

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    4W

  • Max.

    6W

  • Power off

    0.5W↓

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB/NTRL

  • EMC

    CE, RED(EU) / KC(KOREA) / FCC Class"B" (US) / VCCI(Japan)

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

  • Others

    TUV Product Carbon Footprint

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    NO

  • SuperSign Control+

    NO

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    NO

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power cord, Type C Adapter, Hanging Mount Bolt (2), Manual (OM, UG, QSG), Installation Guide, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, Wireless Spec Card, Adapter Spec Card

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Tilt (Face up)

    O(Max -30º degree)

  • Tilt (Face down)

    O(Max -30º degree)

Document

Brochure

extension : pdf
32RS1Q-B_Brochure_low_260427
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.