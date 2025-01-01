About Cookies on This Site

BC Series Reciprocating Compressor

BC Series Reciprocating Compressor is the smallest of the LG Reciprocating Compressors. Due to its compact size and light-weight design, the BC Series is suitable for compact refrigerator applications.

LG's bc series reciprocating compressor in black with metallic accents is highlighted under lighting.

What isKey FeaturesApplicationsSpecificationsFAQ

What is BC Series Reciprocating Compressor?

The BC Series Reciprocating Compressor is well-suited for smaller platforms, with a height of only 12 cm due to its ultra-compact size.

Watch Video
LG bc series reciprocating compressor, measuring 12 cm in height, compared to a smartphone held upright.

Key Features

LG BC Series Reciprocating Compressor offers compact and lightweight size and easy installation, making it ideal for various cooling applications.

Easy fit icon

Easy fit

Extended cooling capacity icon

Extended Cooling Capacity

very low noise icon

Very Low Noise

Lightweight and compact LG BC Series Compressor integrated within a water purifier setup with a glass, designed for easy installation, handling, and compatibility with any refrigerator type.

Easy Fit

The BC Series Compressor features a lightweight and compact form factor, making it easy to install and handle in various applications and suitable for different categories of refrigerators.

LG BC Series Reciprocating Compressor with transparent refrigerent showcasing green bottles inside, highlighting extended cooling capacity for versatile applications.

Extended Cooling Capacity

Engineered for versatility, the LG BC Series Reciprocating Compressor features an extended cooling capacity enhanced from 28-38L to 40-73L.

LG compressor unit displayed on a dark background with sound level indicators below, comparing its noise to rustling leaves and rainfall.

Very Low Noise

Prioritizing user comfort, BC Series operates with very low noise and vibrations, making it better for noise-sensitive applications, significantly enhancing comfort levels.

Applications

Find out about the various applications of LG BC Series Reciprocating Compressor.

Transportation refrigerator image

Transportation Refrigerator

Portable refrigerator image

Portable Refrigerator

Water purifier image

Water Purifier

Product Specifications

RefregerantApplicationPower TypeCooling Capacity (W)Cooling Capacity(Btu/hr)
R600aLBPAC61 - 70208 - 239
R134aLBPAC48 - 48164 - 164
R134aLBPDC40 - 48136 - 164

* The capacity is tested under ASHRAE-T LBP conditions at 75rps for AC and DC.

Find Compressors

FAQ

Q.

What are the key advantages of the LG BC Series Reciprocating Compressors compared to other compressor types?

A.

The LG BC Series Reciprocating Compressors offer high efficiency and reliability, making them suitable for a wide range of applications including residential and light commercial refrigeration.

Q.

How does the LG BC Series ensure reliability and durability in various operating conditions?

A.

The BC Series enhanced product durability is based on LG’s technologies and know-how that has been developed and produced refrigerator compressors over the past 50 years.

Q.

How does BC Series achieve optimized noise levels?

A.

The BC Series has made significant improvements in reducing bumping noise through enhancing the durability of compressor core parts. However, when the compressor is operating in a vehicle, a bumping noise can occur unlike the operating in a stationary application.

