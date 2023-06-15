SEOUL, June 15, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is demonstrating its impressive range of digital display solutions at InfoComm 2023, the professional audiovisual tradeshow taking place in Orlando, Florida, USA, from June 14-16. LG’s 10,400 square foot booth features a vast array of innovative digital displays, exhibited across a dozen distinct product zones showing use cases and applications for a wide range of industries and environments. Improving efficiency, productivity and the customer experience, the company’s latest offerings present creative and practical solutions for today’s world.

Headlining the company’s InfoComm showcase, the sophisticated MAGNIT displays for commercial and residential use are a sight to behold. The LG MAGNIT lineup – which includes newly introduced models with a remote powerful supply option – offers a comprehensive range of pixel pitches (from 0.68 to 1.56 millimeters) and the flexibility to meet different needs. Designed with user safety and the installation environment in mind, LG MAGNIT displays have passed several tests regarding the surface spread of flame, color consistency over a wide viewing angle and electromagnetic compatibility.1

The Digital Art Zone of the booth centers around the massive 272-inch LG MAGNIT 8K Micro LED display, an attraction that demands visitors’ attention. Screening a variety of 8K footage capturing the beauty of the natural world, LG’s show-stopping display is a stellar means of delivering content and messaging, and is suitable for use in public spaces, and in corporate and hotel lobbies. On the rear side of the zone’s Media Art wall, the new LG LED All-in-One 163-inch display dazzles with art content made all the more mesmerizing by the screen’s scale and superb color reproduction.

Visitors will also be treated to another spectacular sight, as the LG MAGNIT 8K Micro LED display synchronizes with a Transparent OLED Signage media wall (comprising 26 55-inch displays) to create an incredibly immersive media art experience. The unique installation shows off the versatility and the potential creative applications presented by LG’s cutting-edge technologies.

In the Virtual Production Zone, LG is demonstrating advanced display solutions (including LG MAGNIT and LG UltraFine™ Display OLED Pro) for broadcasters, production studios and digital content creators, with displays that allow for live-action footage to be shot against a realistic virtual backdrop. Attendees can learn how virtual production studios work and how they are being used in film and TV, and by in-house corporate communications channels, for diverse media creation.

Gracing the Corporate Zone is a 163-inch LG MAGNIT with remote power supply option. Integrators will see for themselves how the minute pixel pitch and detailed colors of LG’s Micro LED-based display provide excellent clarity and image fidelity. The zone also plays host to the company’s 21:9 LED All-in-One display optimized for widescreen video conferencing platforms, as well as a variety of other display solutions.

Moving into the Education Zone, visitors are presented with the LG CreateBoard (TR3DK series), which paves the way to interactive and collaborative classroom experiences with its UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, 40-point multi-touch screen.2 LG’s latest digital learning solutions come with LG CreateBoard Lab for content creating and writing, and LG CreateBoard Share for wireless content and screen sharing.

In the Retail Zone, the spotlight is on a custom-designed digital sculpture comprising eight of LG’s versatile 55-inch Transparent OLED Signage solutions. Along with the sculpture, which resembles a giant prism, is a 30-inch Transparent OLED Signage model that serves as the stunning centerpiece of a luxury shoe display. This zone also includes a double-sided window-facing LED display. The installation of LG’s 87-inch high-brightness window-facing LED display with a 65- or 75-inch UHD display solution in rear configuration provides space efficiency and a generous amount of screen real estate for communicating with customers.

The Food and Beverage Zone features a variety of digital displays, including a 37-inch Stretch display ideal for advertising on food pick-up shelves, and ultra-bright 22-and 55-inch weatherproof models optimized for drive-through applications. Complementing the displays are software solutions such as SuperSign AD and SuperSign QSR. SuperSign AD enables the distribution of targeted advertising content based on select data and can generate reports that support effective advertising management. SuperSign QSR, LG’s specialized order management solution for quick service restaurants, facilitates order taking, order transmission to kitchen displays and can even manage waiting lists.

At the Software Solutions Zone, visitors can explore LG’s diverse range of innovative cloud platform solutions: the SuperSign Cloud and Pro:Centric Cloud content management solutions and the LG ConnectedCare remote management system. Demonstrations held in the zone show how these cutting-edge software offerings can help businesses conveniently manage their LG digital displays.

The company’s technologies designed with users and environmental considerations in mind – and related industry certifications – can be seen in the Better Life for All Zone. Visitors can learn about LG CreateBoard’s flicker-free and low blue light certifications, and see how the LG Kiosk enhances accessibility through the inclusion of a tactile keypad. A company that understands the importance of sustainability, LG is showcasing a range of technologies that prioritize the reduction of plastic usage and power consumption.

“To fully convey the strength, variety and innovation of our latest digital display solutions, we decided to create our biggest InfoComm showcase yet,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “We are offering visitors a first-hand look at how our digital display solutions are already being deployed in real-world environments, from boardrooms, retail stores and restaurants to educational institutes, virtual media production studios and more. We will continue to deliver innovative display solutions to help make a Better Life for All.”

Visitors to InfoComm 2023 can explore LG’s booth (#1642) at the Orange County Convention Center. To learn more about LG’s digital display solutions at InfoComm 2023, visit b2bmkt.lge.com/us-infocomm2023.

1 LG MAGNIT has been certified for the ‘surface spread of flame’ classification (BS476 Part 7 Class 1), electromagnetic compatibility (EMC Class B) and for providing color consistency over a wide viewing angle tested by TÜV Rheinland. Certifications may vary by model.



2 A max of 40 points is detected in the Windows environment, while a max of 32 points is recognized in the Android environment.