Accumulator’s Role in Preventing Rotary Compressor Failures

Compressor & MotorBlog17/05/2024

An outdoor unit with a rotary compressor is placed in the terrace.

In the HVAC sector, rotary compressors play a crucial role, effectively compressing refrigerant gases to support heat exchange operations. Their compact structure and superior efficiency make them a preferred choice for delivering consistent cooling across a range of applications. Yet, despite their critical function, rotary compressors can fail due to various issues. Let’s explore the reasons behind rotary compressor failures and discuss the essential function of accumulators in safeguarding against these issues.

Q. What's the Cylinder Next to Rotary Compressor's Body?

LG's rotary compressor in a gray background and the accumulator is shown enlarged.

If you’ve had the chance to examine a rotary compressor, you will have noticed that these compressors are typically made up of two cylinders. One of these cylinders is the body and the other cylinder is the accumulator.

The body acts as the central enclosure for a variety of internal parts that play key roles in the compression of refrigerant gases. It offers essential structural integrity and accommodates crucial components including the rotor, blades, and the chamber where compression occurs.

the structure of an accumulator of LG rotary compressor is explained on the left and the Screen is explained in details on the right

Situated next to the body is a cylinder referred to as the accumulator, a pivotal element in the functionality of rotary compressors. It significantly contributes to averting typical failures and guarantees the dependable performance of refrigeration and air conditioning systems.

Q. What Are the Common Failures in Rotary Compressors?

Rotary compressors are indispensable in many refrigeration and air conditioning systems, essential for compressing refrigerant gases to enable heat exchange. Yet, despite their critical role, they are susceptible to breakdowns, with a range of common problems often affecting their operation.

the foreign material enters into the compression chamber and the material is stuck near the roller

❶ Without a screen on the accumulator, foreign materials enter the compression chamber without filtering.
❷ The foreign materials are stuck near the roller and cause blockages that prevent rotation.

One of the causes that leads to the failure in rotary compressors is known as ‘locking’. It is caused by foreign objects entering the compression chamber. Given the extremely tight clearance in the chamber, often around 20 micrometers, even small debris can cause significant issues. To put this into perspective, a human hair, which is about 100 micrometers thick, far exceeds this clearance. When objects larger than this minimal space find their way into the chamber, they obstruct the movement of internal components, causing a locking effect. This prevents the compressor from operating correctly and can lead to motor damage, resulting in the compressor's failure.

Low temperature liquid refrigerant enters into the compression chamber which stops roller from rotating.

Low temperature liquid refrigerant enters, preventing the roller from rotating and causing overload on the motor, leading to compressor failure.

Another common cause of failure in rotary compressors is the ingress of liquid refrigerant into the compression chamber. Unlike gases, liquids lack compressibility, rendering them incompatible with compression mechanisms. When a compressor encounters liquid refrigerant, it struggles to compress it, often leading to an excessive draw of electrical current, thereby jeopardizing the integrity of the motor. Furthermore, the presence of liquid refrigerant poses a dual threat by diluting and stripping away lubricating oil, essential for smooth operation. Consequently, this loss of lubrication amplifies frictional forces within the compressor, culminating in elevated temperatures and subsequent component expansion. Such expansion often results in the compressor locking up, which can swiftly lead to its failure.

oil is accumulated in the accumulator

Oil accumulates in the accumulator and cannot be reclaimed to the compressor body due to the absence of an oil return hole

Moreover, the rapid rotation inherent to compressor operation introduces another failure risk: the failure to properly reclaim refrigerant oil within the system. This essential oil, meant for lubrication and smooth running, can be expelled with the compressed refrigerant gas, leading to its loss from the system. Such a loss not only compromises the efficiency of heat exchange but also disrupts the normal functioning of the compressor. The inability to retain this oil exacerbates the risk of failures and inefficiencies, further endangering the compressor and potentially leading to system breakdown.

These three primary issues reveal the vulnerabilities inherent in rotary compressors, emphasizing the critical need for preventative strategies. By addressing these potential problems, it's possible to safeguard against failures and ensure that refrigeration and air conditioning systems operate effectively and reliably.

Q. What is The Role of Accumulators in Preventing Failures?

the closer view of an accumulator's filter

LG Rotary Compressor filter

Accumulators play a crucial role in preventing compressor failures, contributing through several important functions. To address the issue of foreign objects entering the compression chamber, accumulators are equipped with a screen that acts as a protective barrier. This prevents foreign debris from getting into the chamber, thereby protecting the compressor's internal components. By stopping foreign objects from disrupting the system, accumulators significantly reduce the likelihood of malfunctions and failures.

gas refrigerant enters into the compressor chamber and the roller works smoothly

Even if liquid refrigerant flows into the accumulator, only vaporized gas refrigerant is allowed to enter the compression chamber.

Accumulators also play a pivotal role in blocking the entry of liquid refrigerant into the compression chamber. This is achieved through their carefully calculated volume and the incorporation of an L tube design. The accumulator's cylindrical shape is deliberately crafted to stop the direct movement of liquid refrigerant from the evaporator to the compression chamber. Moreover, the L tube's design creates a pathway that guarantees the vaporization of liquid refrigerant before it can enter the compression chamber. Through these mechanisms, accumulators effectively avert failures caused by liquid refrigerant, thus preserving the operational integrity of the compressor.

three blocks of images explain the process of an oil flow in an accumulator

❶ Oil flows into the accumulator through the tube
❷-❸ Oil in the accumulator is reclaimed to the body of the compressor through the oil return hole

In addition, accumulators feature an oil return hole, enabling the recovery of refrigerant oil within the system. This ensures the continuous lubrication of compressor components, preventing potential failures due to inadequate lubrication.

Conclusion

the work flow of a rotary compressor is explained in a diagram

Although rotary compressors are indispensable in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, they are vulnerable to breakdowns. Nevertheless, the strategic use of auxiliary components like accumulators, coupled with rigorous maintenance routines, can substantially mitigate the risk of compressor failure. Grasping the reasons behind these failures and instituting preventative strategies such as the use of accumulators can markedly prolong the service life of rotary compressors, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency and reliability of HVAC systems.

 

#Rotary Compressor#Accumulator#OilReturn#Tech Insight
