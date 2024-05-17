Moreover, the rapid rotation inherent to compressor operation introduces another failure risk: the failure to properly reclaim refrigerant oil within the system. This essential oil, meant for lubrication and smooth running, can be expelled with the compressed refrigerant gas, leading to its loss from the system. Such a loss not only compromises the efficiency of heat exchange but also disrupts the normal functioning of the compressor. The inability to retain this oil exacerbates the risk of failures and inefficiencies, further endangering the compressor and potentially leading to system breakdown.



These three primary issues reveal the vulnerabilities inherent in rotary compressors, emphasizing the critical need for preventative strategies. By addressing these potential problems, it's possible to safeguard against failures and ensure that refrigeration and air conditioning systems operate effectively and reliably.