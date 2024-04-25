The 2024 AHR Expo kicked off in Chicago January 22nd-24th, and the brutal winter temperatures the city is known for didn’t disappoint. While it was cold, wet and windy outside, there was a warm reception by interested parties to LG’s compressors and motors on display at the show.



From the latest tandem compressor offering for commercial applications to the integration of Low GWP refrigerants across the lineup, LG had something for everyone to learn how the company is becoming a growing presence in the OEM and Aftermarket channels in North America.