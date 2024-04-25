We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AHR Expo 2024: Cold Temps Outside, Hot Components Inside
The 2024 AHR Expo kicked off in Chicago January 22nd-24th, and the brutal winter temperatures the city is known for didn’t disappoint. While it was cold, wet and windy outside, there was a warm reception by interested parties to LG’s compressors and motors on display at the show.
From the latest tandem compressor offering for commercial applications to the integration of Low GWP refrigerants across the lineup, LG had something for everyone to learn how the company is becoming a growing presence in the OEM and Aftermarket channels in North America.
*Copyright © LG Electronics 2024. All image rights reserved.
With a theme of “Tomorrow, Together” the LG Compressors and Motors booth was redesigned for the expo this year and positioned next to the CAC booth for maximum exposure and complimentary discussions of interested parties. The new booth design focused on showcasing all of the relevant compressors and motors available to the North American market.
Our Sales and Quality engineers were in attendance along with staff from LG headquarters in Seoul to greet visitors and have substantive conversations about the products. Also of interest was LG’s new manufacturing plant being built in Mexico to better serve North American customers.
*Copyright © LG Electronics 2024. All image rights reserved.
Tandem Compressor for Commercial Applications
The biggest product highlight for the expo was the introduction of the tandem compressor for commercial applications. In addition to its big capacity of 12-24 tons, this newest offer has impressed the attendees.
Designed to easily integrate into a manufacturer’s assembly line, the tandem compressor comes as two separate units that can then be connected together through tubing by the OEM depending on their layout of components. This approach allows for a variety of flexible configurations by the manufacturer as needed.
*Copyright © LG Electronics 2024. All image rights reserved.
Compressors
In addition to the new tandem compressor for the commercial segment, there were plenty of displays featuring LG’s compressors for residential as well. Our current lineup of the Gen 3 single stage scroll compressor, 2-stage scroll compressor and R1 variable compressors were all featured for attendees and prospective partners to get up close and personal with them.
LG’s history of innovation continues to find new ways of improving efficiency and power in its compressor products while still maintaining OEM compatibility in a variety of applications.
*Copyright © LG Electronics 2024. All image rights reserved.
Motors
LG’s EC and BLDC motors were on display again at the event this year. The LG ECM is the reliable and high-performing choice for condensing units, air handlers, furnaces, and many more applications.
LG has developed the Electronically Commutated Motor (ECM) concentrating on the magnetic flux which is designed to maximize output power with the same size shell as compared to the conventional motors. It can also deliver constant airflow for units in the residential HVAC market, providing a more comfortable environment for customers in their homes.
"The information contained in the article is released by LG Electronics and may not be used for personal work. It may not be copied, reproduced, modified, decompiled, or reverse-engineered into any other work without prior permission from LG Electronics."
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local LG office for further information.
- Previous
- Next
The URL has been copied to the clipboard.