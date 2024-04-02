As we all know, automobiles are made for moving people and objects from one place to another, meaning they are in constant motion. Anything that goes inside a vehicle should be readily able to handle the constant vibrations and instability induced by the continuous movement. Owing to this fact, the safety standards for spare parts used in vehicles are much higher than those in home appliances making it significantly harder to meet safety standards and regulations applicable for automobiles.

LG’s BCA Compressor meets the safety standards for automobiles and is not only reliable for use in cars like sedans but has also proved to be ideal for use in heavy vehicles like RVs and trucks. In conclusion, we can say that the BCA Compressor is a result of advanced automobile refrigeration engineering.