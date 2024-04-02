About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

In-Vehicle Refrigeration Reshapes the Automobile Industry

Compressor & MotorBlog02/04/2024

Share this content.

LG CAE Team Member wearing black short-sleeved shirt is sitting on a chair with green background.

Spring – the season of enjoying the outdoors is just around the corner. There’s no better way to enjoy spring than to spend time in nature, camping, picnicking or even taking a road trip.

Your outdoor adventures can be made even more exciting if you have fresh food and drinks from the get go. Forget about old-school coolers, outdoor refrigerators are the latest rage.

Outdoor refrigerators are compact, lightweight and easy to carry. You can save money on expensive meals while traveling with an outdoor fridge allowing you to store your food and drinks. Compared to traditional coolers that depend on ice, you can store more food for a longer period in outdoor refrigerators.

Q. What is an outdoor refrigerator?

A sleek portable refrigerator in a shade of gray sits prominently beside a camper van, ready for outdoor activities.

Outdoor refrigerators are designed for outdoor use such as cars, outdoor living spaces, trucks, etc. Outdoor refrigerators have a wider ambient temperature range than indoor refrigerators.

Lately, the demand for outdoor refrigerators, especially for in-vehicle use has been on the rise. These refrigerators can be widely divided into three categories: portable refrigerators, retail refrigerators, and OEMs. Portable refrigerators can be simply carried inside a car or vehicle, retail refrigerators are retrofitted in vehicles after they are already in the market, and OEMs are installed in the vehicle during the production process.

Portable refrigerators make camping and other outdoor activities more enjoyable and convenient. A portable refrigerator has a relatively larger capacity of about 40-60 liters, and the retail and OEM products are smaller with a capacity of 8~15L.

Q. What is causing the rise in demand for these products?

So, we are faced with the question — why are these products gaining popularity?
With the rising interest in camping activities and RV sales, the demand for portable refrigerators is catching up fast. Since the advent of electric vehicles, many EV companies have been contemplating the integration of refrigeration units into their automobiles as a strategic means to enhance the competitive advantage of their products.

An in-car refrigerator, filled with chilled drinks, sits in the backseat, ready for a road trip.

It is crucial to highlight that in traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, battery capacity was constrained. Nevertheless, with the transition to electric vehicles, both battery capacity and usage have seen an upward curve. In a similar vein, automobiles have welcomed many home appliances for use in vehicles and refrigerators have emerged as the most popular choice for evident reasons.

Electric vehicles operate very quietly thanks to the absence of engine sounds. In such circumstances, even the slightest noise gets amplified, underscoring the importance of ensuring that compressors for in-vehicle refrigeration generate minimal noise to enhance the comfort of the end user.

Q. What compressors are suitable for in-vehicle refrigerator use?

Given the constrained space within a car, a compact or lightweight compressor with minimal noise and vibrations is appropriate. With this exact consideration in mind, LG developed its BCA Compressor.

LG's reciprocating compressor is showcased.

 

 

The BCA Compressor is widely used by well-renowned global automotive companies for automobile refrigeration. It has a wide range of applications ranging from in-vehicle refrigerators, and water purifiers to inbuilt refrigerators in yachts.

The BCA Compressor is available in AC and DC inputs, with both types having proved useful for a variety of cooling and refrigeration applications. AC inputs are mainly used for water purifiers, beverage machines, medical refrigerators, etc. On the other hand, DC inputs are used widely in portable refrigerators in RVs, yachts, aircraft, buses, as well as the refrigerators in sedans.

Q. What are the key features of a BCA Compressor?

The key features of this compressor are reduced noise, compact design, lightweight and long-lasting durability. This micro compressor weighs no more than a mere 1.5 kg making it incredibly easy to transport. Its compact design allows for more refrigeration space without adding to the size of the refrigeration unit.

LG's reciprocating compressor is visible through the refrigerator in the car's backseat.

As we all know, automobiles are made for moving people and objects from one place to another, meaning they are in constant motion. Anything that goes inside a vehicle should be readily able to handle the constant vibrations and instability induced by the continuous movement. Owing to this fact, the safety standards for spare parts used in vehicles are much higher than those in home appliances making it significantly harder to meet safety standards and regulations applicable for automobiles.

LG’s BCA Compressor meets the safety standards for automobiles and is not only reliable for use in cars like sedans but has also proved to be ideal for use in heavy vehicles like RVs and trucks. In conclusion, we can say that the BCA Compressor is a result of advanced automobile refrigeration engineering.

Q. What are some ways to reduce noise and vibrations in in-vehicle refrigerators?

Noise and vibration play crucial roles in in-vehicle appliances, particularly in refrigerators designed for automobiles. Furthermore, offering products capable of minimizing noise and vibrations is becoming increasingly essential for enhancing customer experience.

On the other hand, given the compact nature of the product, mitigating structural interference and resonance assumes paramount importance. Considering the limited space available, reducing noise across all frequency ranges, both low and high, becomes imperative.

The focal point lies in minimizing gas pulsation, a characteristic inherent in reciprocating compressors while optimizing the load that induces vibrations.

Overall

As the demand for in-vehicle refrigeration increases, so will the need for in-vehicle refrigerator compressors. Although, currently, the use of in-vehicle refrigerators is limited to high-end automobiles and RVs, it is foreseeable that this trend will eventually become ubiquitous as accessibility expands across various segments.

 

 

#Reciprocating#BC Series#Portable Refrigerator#EV Appliances#Tech Insight#Interview
Back to list

Products In This Article

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

red image

red image

Get Your Expert Consultation

Connect with our specialists for tailored solutions — every question matters to us.

Get Your Expert Consultation Contact us
white bg color image on colorful image

white bg color image on colorful image

Subscribe to LG Compressor & Motor Blog Newsletter

Subscribe to LG Compressor & Motor Blog Newsletter Subscribe