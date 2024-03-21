Noise pollution has emerged as a major concern in Europe over the years. EEA (European Environment Agency) has indicated that noise pollution is the second largest environmental health threat in the EU, second to only air pollution.² Europe has rolled out laws and regulations to keep the noise emitted by HVAC/R units in check. In 2021, the UK implemented a new heat pump noise regulation announcing that heat pumps are only allowed to produce a maximum noise of 40 decibels at night.³
With the introduction of new laws and regulations, noise is gradually becoming a pivotal parameter dictating the quality and performance of HVAC products. The market standards are becoming stricter for products that are installed indoors, such as dryers, dehumidifiers, ACs, and AWHPs.
These days, many products are integrated with low-noise or sleep modes. This makes our surroundings even quieter, as a result, even low HZ noises become amplified. Noise, no matter how little it may be, can cause huge discomfort to light sleepers or users sensitive to noise. For the increased comfort of the end-user, it is necessary to alleviate noise-related issues in indoor HVAC products.