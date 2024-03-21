Replacing the current compressor with the LG Hinged-Vane Rotary Compressor is unarguably the most effective way to eliminate unnecessary noise and vibrations. However, in cases where it is not viable, LG experts propose alternative solutions to the problem.



When designing an air conditioner’s outdoor unit piping, it is necessary to apply one or more loops and give an appropriate R value per loop in terms of height and piping thickness. As the R value increases, the stress on the bending part decreases. Therefore, the design should be larger than a certain ratio compared to the pipe thickness to effectively absorb the vibration and stress generated during compressor startup/operation.



In the case of pipe re-excitation, find the nodal line of the band to be reduced and apply an optimized weight of the most appropriate type (isolator or butyl). The isolator has a mass increase effect and is highly effective in moving the resonance band. On the other hand, butyl is effective in reducing the response in the resonance band, so it is paramount to select the type depending on the purpose. It is equally important to choose the proper weight because unconditionally large and heavy things can cause side effects in other bands.