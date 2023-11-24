We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s Spirit: The Core Tech
Why choose LG for home appliances? The word ‘technology’ will pop up in a lot of people’s minds without hesitation when faced with this question. At LG Electronics, if we had to choose one inevitable aspect of work, it would be – never giving up under adverse circumstances and bringing forth the unparalleled “technical prowess of LG”. LG’s technology is the foundational pillar of present-day LG and the core of its establishment. At the heart of this technology is the Core Tech, which is invisible on the outside but always provides us with reassuring support. Core Tech is connected to countless components that lie beneath the power button of the home appliances you encounter in your daily lives. Inverter direct drive motor, inverter linear compressor and dual inverter compressor with a guarantee of 10 years are not the only Core Tech we possess.
Core Tech is the core technology that differentiates LG Electronics from other electronics companies and also a culture and spirit that runs through LG Electronics. Since the 1960s, when the first home appliances were introduced in Korea by LG, the aspiration for independent technology and the will to develop technology by all means had already become deeply ingrained in our corporate culture. Core Tech goes beyond the company's technological development and has become the employees’ attitude toward work and the philosophy of the research organization that the people at LG Electronics have maintained while overcoming the desire to become complacent.
“What shall we do next?”
“Is there anything we haven’t done?”
“How can we easily share this astounding technology with people?”
Core Tech is the foundation of ‘Home appliance means LG’ and the spirit that supports LG Electronics – the power to not give in to failures in the past and to think only about customers, quietly, yet create innovative products faster than anyone else. We have the power in front of us because we have become accustomed to taking on challenges on our own and envisioning the future through LG Electronics' unique culture called Core Tech.
25 Years Old Core Tech
LG Electronics, founded in 1958, celebrates its 65th anniversary this year. It has been 25 years since Core Tech, which refers to our unique core technology that is different from anyone else’s, was introduced. Now, Core Tech means more than just the technology of LG Electronics (the world's number one home appliance company) and the mindset of the researchers.
Starting with the inverter DD motor that was directly connected to the motor of the washing machine in 1998, followed by the inverter linear compressor and dual inverter compressor, which were a result of the accumulation of hundreds of inventions that lie beneath the surface.
In fact, there was undoubtedly a period of time before LG Electronics became self-reliant through technology and was proudly recognized as a company that exported overseas. It is about the long period of time when people who spent their youth devoting themselves to research and development were unable to disclose their special research results outside of the research institute. Engineers everywhere around the world are surprisingly similar. We are more competitive than anyone else in order to produce the most up-to-date research results, but even if we invent a never-before-seen technology, we are reluctant to say anything until it is clearly proven with results. Because you never know what kind of challenges or what kind of errors might abruptly emerge.
It took 10 years to create Core Tech and 20 years to grow it. Together with my colleagues, who have been with me for nearly a generation, we often contemplate, “Why are we talking about Core Tech now?”.
‘LG of Technology’ customers from the Goldstar and Goldstar era directly tell us their stories, saying that one choice for LG Electronics products means 50 years, not 10, and that they cannot replace the product because it has not broken down for decades. As I look at them these days, I feel great pride and deeply touched as an LG researcher. In fact, you all already knew about LG Electronics' Core Tech, then why do we only now have the time and desire to look into it? So, before it was too late, the early members of Core Tech gathered together to unravel the story of Core Tech. As I recalled each memory, I looked at the light-yellow jumper in the photo from my youth and remembered my employee ID, the scenery of the institute, which I could not easily leave until late at night in the first month of joining, came to life as if it were yesterday. LG Electronics has grown into an infinite force that drives an entire generation, that does not regard technology solely as technology, but always considers customers’ needs as its top priority. Today, we are happy to say: We are Core Tech OB. I hope that young people who are always curious and do not hesitate to take on challenges will become a part of this in the future. Core Tech does not stop and is still evolving toward the future.
