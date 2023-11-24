Why choose LG for home appliances? The word ‘technology’ will pop up in a lot of people’s minds without hesitation when faced with this question. At LG Electronics, if we had to choose one inevitable aspect of work, it would be – never giving up under adverse circumstances and bringing forth the unparalleled “technical prowess of LG”. LG’s technology is the foundational pillar of present-day LG and the core of its establishment. At the heart of this technology is the Core Tech, which is invisible on the outside but always provides us with reassuring support. Core Tech is connected to countless components that lie beneath the power button of the home appliances you encounter in your daily lives. Inverter direct drive motor, inverter linear compressor and dual inverter compressor with a guarantee of 10 years are not the only Core Tech we possess.



Core Tech is the core technology that differentiates LG Electronics from other electronics companies and also a culture and spirit that runs through LG Electronics. Since the 1960s, when the first home appliances were introduced in Korea by LG, the aspiration for independent technology and the will to develop technology by all means had already become deeply ingrained in our corporate culture. Core Tech goes beyond the company's technological development and has become the employees’ attitude toward work and the philosophy of the research organization that the people at LG Electronics have maintained while overcoming the desire to become complacent.



“What shall we do next?”



“Is there anything we haven’t done?”



“How can we easily share this astounding technology with people?”



Core Tech is the foundation of ‘Home appliance means LG’ and the spirit that supports LG Electronics – the power to not give in to failures in the past and to think only about customers, quietly, yet create innovative products faster than anyone else. We have the power in front of us because we have become accustomed to taking on challenges on our own and envisioning the future through LG Electronics' unique culture called Core Tech.