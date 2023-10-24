About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Cold Chain: Refrigeration and Compressors

Compressor & MotorBlog24/10/2023

Share this content.

Refrigerated Transport Truck on the Road

In the era of globalization, global supply chains and international trade are thriving. We can easily find goods and even fresh vegetables and fruits from other parts of the world in our nearest grocery stores. A lot goes on behind the scenes before these fruits and vegetables reach our favorite supermarkets.

Thanks to cold chain operations, we are able to access food and vaccines produced all over the globe. Although we are surrounded by cold chain operations, we do not come across the details and intricacies involved in the operation in our daily lives. In this write-up, we will not only learn about cold chain operation but also how compressors play an important part in it.

Blue Truck with Reefer Container and Single Container Trailer Parking in Logistics Center

Q. What is a cold chain?

It is crucial to control the storage, refrigeration temperature and transportation of food items and medical items to ensure safe and secure consumption. A cold chain is responsible for this process. A cold chain is a temperature-controlled supply chain that involves the storage, transportation, and distribution of perishable goods such as vaccines, chemicals, seafood, meats and dairy products.

Cold Chain Process

Q. What is a cold chain process?

A cold chain process includes storage, packaging, tracking, transportation, customs clearance, and delivery of products. An interruption in the cold chain might lead to FLW (Food Loss and Waste), so each and every step in the cold chain process is pivotal. Some of the most important steps in any cold chain are as follows.

Storage

Cold chain storage facilities are the key to cold chain management. It is of prime importance to take care that the shipment is not exposed to extreme temperatures, and refrigerators should be sanitized to eliminate the risk of microbial contamination. The storage facility should also maintain the temperature and humidity till the products reach the supplier.

 

Temperature monitoring

The cold chain process needs consistent temperature monitoring. This is especially important for pharmaceuticals since rotten medication can lose effectiveness and pose the danger of affecting somebody’s health. For this reason, data loggers are necessary to record shipment temperatures and humidity levels.

 

Packaging

Packaging is the most crucial task in cold chain management as the shipments are transported. Temperature-controlled packaging is one of the key elements to ship perishable items. Packaging should allow consistent airflow and regulated temperature to prevent the items from spoiling.

 

Logistics

Smooth transportation of the perishable items in cold storage is important. Temperature-sensitive goods and products are moved around the world and poor logistics can greatly affect the quality or potency of items being shipped. Specialized cold chain vehicles such as refrigerated containers or storage compartments that keep the temperature constant are crucial for a cold chain. 

 

Custom clearance

Custom clearance is the key foundation of international trade and supply chains but the most challenging part too. The longer an item stays stuck in customs, the higher the chances of getting spoiled and losing its efficacy and freshness. Hence, custom clearance is as important as storage equipment and packaging.

A Huge Fridge with Various Choices Cold Beverages in a Convenience Store

Q. What are cold chain temperature standards?

Cold chain temperature may vary from country to country and organization to organization. The list below will give you a basic idea of cold chain temperature standards around the world. Cold chain products constitute vaccines, medical products, wine, frozen desserts, perishables like meat, seafood, frozen fruits and vegetables. Each item requires a different environment and temperature for storage.

· Deep freeze (-25°C to -30°C) – seafood, meat exports
· Frozen (-16°C to -20°C) – meat, certain types of produce
· Chilled (2°C to 4°C) – commonly used to transport fruit, vegetables and fresh meat
· Pharmaceutical (2°C to 8°C) – the temperature range at which most pharmaceutical goods like vaccines are transported
· Cold chain (12°C to 14°C) – for processed food, over-the-counter medications and pharmaceutical products

Q. What cold chain solution does LG offer?

Cold chains require rigorous planning and speculation for the chain to remain reliable and safe. Since a compressor is an indispensable part of any refrigeration unit, its efficiency is synonymous with the efficiency of the refrigeration system. LG Compressor and Motor has various customized solutions for various needs of a wide range of cold chain equipment for industries like medical and food retail industries. We offer some of the finest compressors for cold chain management. With our compressors, storage is not only made reliable, but it is durable too.

It is highly recommended to consult an expert before you decide to install a compressor in your cold chain equipment. Since temperature regulation and refrigeration are the most important parts of cold chain supply, we provide compressor-related professional consultation for your cold chain equipment. Our experts will not only provide you with the minutest details and information but also assist you in every step of the process.

LG compressors provide consistent temperature in shipment compartments regardless of the outside temperature. LG’s reciprocating and scroll compressors have proved to be ideal for cold storage in commercial refrigeration, helping in maintaining a temperature-controlled environment. A quality compressor will enhance the integrity and freshness of food products and the potency of biotechnological goods. LG offers customized cold chain solutions for its partners, which can be a game changer for your cold chain equipment.

#Cold Chain#Refrigeration#Scroll Compressor#Reciprocating Compressor#Market Trend
Back to list

Products In This Article

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

red image

red image

Get Your Expert Consultation

Connect with our specialists for tailored solutions — every question matters to us.

Get Your Expert Consultation Contact us
white bg color image on colorful image

white bg color image on colorful image

Subscribe to LG Compressor & Motor Blog Newsletter

Subscribe to LG Compressor & Motor Blog Newsletter Subscribe