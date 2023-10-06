The LG EC Motor has been developed with several improvements over an Induction PSC motor, which has traditionally been used in HVAC systems, these include:



1. Noise Reduction

- Once powered, a PSC outputs a tremendous amount of unnecessary starting torque and current, then rushes to a designed speed

- ECMs employ a soft start and can be programmed with variable time to reach different speeds

- This results in reduced noises from ductwork or outdoor condenser and prolongs the life of the motor’s bearing system



2. Variable Speed and Programmable

- PSCs can be designed with multiple speeds, but lacks efficiency

- ECMs can be programmed with up to 32 different speeds via tap settings, and can be fully variable with PWM communication or other fully communicating inputs

- In some systems there can be field adjustments made to provide further customization to match the home’s design



3. Constant Airflow

- Maintaining a constant or circulating airflow in a home is ideal even between conditioning cycles

- Improved filtration and other health benefits

- Better maintains a home’s temperature.

- PSCs are capable of providing a constant fan operation, but more susceptible to changes in static pressure.

- ECMs increased efficiency over PSC technology, reduces utility costs



4. Efficiency

- Typical PSCs operate at peak efficiencies of 55-65%

- Typical ECMs operate in the efficiency range of 75-80%, with peak efficiency over 85%

- In cycle mode, ECMs offer a 25% improvement in efficiency

- In continuous fan mode, the efficiency can jump up as high as 75%

- Furnace/Air Handler annual energy savings: over 800kWh