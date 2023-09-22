About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Explore Inverter Compressors with LG

Compressor & MotorBlog22/09/2023

Share this content.

A Kitchen with a Refrigerator
A reciprocating compressor installed in a refrigerator

 

 

Q. What is an inverter compressor?

Inverter compressors are variable-speed compressors that can change their speed depending on the requirements of the system. For example, in the case of an inverter refrigerator, if the system has a high cooling load requirement, then the refrigerator compressor will operate at a higher speed. On the contrary, if the system has a lower cooling requirement, the compressor will lower its lower speed to match the system requirement.

Q. What are the differences between an inverter compressor and a normal compressor?

The major difference between an inverter compressor and a normal one is the speed. In a normal compressor, the speed is fixed, whereas in an inverter compressor, the speed is variable, that is why it is also known as a variable speed compressor.

In the case of a fixed compressor, the speed remains fixed, consuming a fixed amount of energy regardless of the system requirement, which means the system would consume a fixed amount of energy, without being able to regulate its energy consumption, regardless of the ambient temperature. In contrast to this, in an inverter refrigerator, the compressor’s speed fluctuates depending on the ambient temperature. Inverter compressors have a variable frequency drive, commonly known as VFD, which helps in adjusting the speed.

The ability to adjust speed implies that they do not always have to work their hardest to perform at peak load conditions, unlike fixed-speed refrigerator compressors. For the same reason, they are more durable and longer-lasting than non-inverter refrigerator compressors.

Conventional refrigerator compressors run at peak load conditions even in low ambient temperatures prompting more wear and tear as a result of overwork, indicating a higher power consumption as opposed to their inverter counterparts.

Q. What are the advantages of an inverter compressor?

As far as the advantages are concerned, inverter compressors boast of a solid reputation for outperforming their non-inverter counterparts. They are energy efficient, durable, quieter, eco-conscious and provide high energy savings.

Holding the world in one's hands as a symbol of energy conservation.

As we previously discussed, they can regulate the amount of energy they consume based on the needs of the system, inferring that they can reduce their power consumption to save energy. The adjustable speed not only saves energy but also makes the operation smoother the result being; less noise, vibrations and a quieter operation.

A refrigerator compressor with an inverter is efficient at securing high-performance cooling in peak summer ensuring the compressor works at high load capacity. In other cases, the cooling load of the compressor is lowered to save energy and power consumption.

Q. Why choose an LG inverter compressor?

LG offers some of the most outstanding high-efficiency inverter refrigerator compressors for high-end applications. To keep up with the ever-changing needs of the market, we at LG, endlessly work on refrigerator compressor technology. LG Compressor and Motor is constantly improving the major components such as cylinder, piston and crank shaft, etc. Here are a few reasons why LG should be your first choice while investing in compressors.

● Easy replacement technology

LG's easy compressor replacement technology allows an inverter compressor to be applied in a drop-in manner to refrigerators that use fixed-speed refrigerator compressors without having to invest in a new refrigerator.

An image showing mechanical refrigerator converting into an inverter type without the need for separate sensors by simply replacing the compressor. The standard inverter is also shown for comparison.

 

 

In a standard inverter compressor, you need to install a PCB, R.T Sensor and a temperature sensor first for the compressor to work. However, with LG Easy In Technology, the installation of an LG inverter compressor will be a cakewalk for you without the hassle of installing a PCBA, R.T sensor and a temperature sensor. LG Easy In Technology makes it easier for refrigerator owners to switch to a more pocket-friendly and energy-efficient option of inverter compressors.

*Please consult with an expert for actual installation purposes.

#Inverter Compressor#EnerySaving#QuietOperation#Tech Insight
Back to list

Products In This Article

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

red image

red image

Get Your Expert Consultation

Connect with our specialists for tailored solutions — every question matters to us.

Get Your Expert Consultation Contact us
white bg color image on colorful image

white bg color image on colorful image

Subscribe to LG Compressor & Motor Blog Newsletter

Subscribe to LG Compressor & Motor Blog Newsletter Subscribe