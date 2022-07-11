We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG's BCA compressor for Electric Car Refrigerators
Automobiles have transcended the bounds of just being a mode of transportation and have become a space for leisure and relaxation for modern humans. The ever-evolving automobile industry’s state-of-the-art automatic cars are replacing the traditional manually driven cars to suit the modern lifestyle. Cars have seen rapid changes in the last few years with the launch of electric vehicles facilitated with various functions like power outlets, and music systems, etc.
LG’s BCA Compressor for IONIQ 5
Accordingly, Hyundai’s flagship SUV, IONIQ 5 has recognized such needs and delivered an adaptable automobile that offers the revolutionary V2L solution, changing the trajectory of the evolution of automobiles. This SUV comes with an inbuilt mini-refrigerator which is portable and can be conveniently used inside and outside of the vehicle. Since LG’s highly efficient BCA Compressor is a part of this mini refrigerator, IONIQ 5 has emerged as a collaboration of Hyundai and LG Electronics. LG’s and Hyundai’s joint projects are anticipated to churn out more innovative automobiles in the future, equipped with steam closets, and refrigerators, etc.
Compact and sturdy design makes it reliable.
*Copyrights © LG Electronics 2022. All image rights reserved.
Wide-Range Usage of Efficient BCA Compressor
The BCA Compressor used in the refrigerator of Hyundai IONIQ 5, has a wide range of applications from being used in water purifiers to inbuilt refrigerators in yacht. LG Electronics’ BCA Compressor is available in AC and DC inputs, with both types having proved useful for variety of cooling and refrigeration applications. The AC inputs being mainly used for water purifiers, beverage machines, and medical refrigerators, etc. On the other hand, the DC inputs being used widely for portable refrigerators in RVs, yachts, aircrafts, and buses, as well as the refrigeration systems in sedans.
BCA Compressor and its various applications in AC and DC inputs.
Lightweight and Long-Lasting Durability
The key features of this compressor are reduced noise, compact design, lightweight and long-lasting durability compared to other compressors. This micro compressor weighs no more than a mere 1.5 kgs, which makes it easily transportable. Since it is small in size, it leaves more room for refrigeration space and does not occupy much space inside the refrigeration unit.
Cooling capacity of BCA Compressor in refrigerators of various capacities
BCA Compressor : The Right Choice for Heavy Vehicles
What makes BCA stand out from other compressors is that it has been immaculately designed to be safe for use in cars. As we all know that cars are in constant motion hence, the safety standards for spare parts used in cars are much higher than those for home appliances, which makes it significantly more difficult to meet the safety standards and regulations applicable for spare parts in cars. However, BCA Compressor has been successful in meeting those high standards, and has been certified as safe for use in cars. BCA Compressors are not only reliable for use in cars like sedans but has also proved to be ideal for use in heavy vehicles like RVs and trucks.
Suitable for refrigeration purposes in heavy vehicles.
Overall
LG has continued its 50-year long history of producing reliable compressors. This could just be the perfect compressor for your business if you are looking for cooling solutions in heavy vehicles or even your sedan. LG’s state-of-the-art BCA Compressor is a tested and reliable product suited for small-scale to large-scale businesses.
