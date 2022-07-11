What makes BCA stand out from other compressors is that it has been immaculately designed to be safe for use in cars. As we all know that cars are in constant motion hence, the safety standards for spare parts used in cars are much higher than those for home appliances, which makes it significantly more difficult to meet the safety standards and regulations applicable for spare parts in cars. However, BCA Compressor has been successful in meeting those high standards, and has been certified as safe for use in cars. BCA Compressors are not only reliable for use in cars like sedans but has also proved to be ideal for use in heavy vehicles like RVs and trucks.