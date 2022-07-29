I am Jae-ho Jo, a senior researcher at LG Compressors & Motors. I joined LG in 1987, and have been working here for the last 35 years.

Looking back in the past, when I was a new employee, I worked to build design infrastructure such as 3D CAD, C4 (CAD, CAE, CAT, CAM) and BOM. At the same time, we announced independent development of the compressor, which was initially manufactured with a technical tie-up, and started development on a full-scale.

The target model was a compressor developed by participating in the task of development of L-Series, which is a large-sized compressor for refrigerators, which marked the beginning of creation of company's first double-door refrigerator. This was followed by the task of development and mass-production of the medium-sized M-Series compressor. Using this model as a standard, we set-up overseas factories to expand our business.

Recently, the domestic water purifier market based on thermoelectric elements has been replaced by developing a miniature compressor i.e., BCA compressor. Taking advantage of its compact size, we continue to develop DC power outdoor and vehicle compressors.