We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
An Insight into the History of LG’s Compressors Through The Eyes of a Senior Researcher
Can You Give Us a Brief Introduction about Yourself?
I am Jae-ho Jo, a senior researcher at LG Compressors & Motors. I joined LG in 1987, and have been working here for the last 35 years.
Looking back in the past, when I was a new employee, I worked to build design infrastructure such as 3D CAD, C4 (CAD, CAE, CAT, CAM) and BOM. At the same time, we announced independent development of the compressor, which was initially manufactured with a technical tie-up, and started development on a full-scale.
The target model was a compressor developed by participating in the task of development of L-Series, which is a large-sized compressor for refrigerators, which marked the beginning of creation of company's first double-door refrigerator. This was followed by the task of development and mass-production of the medium-sized M-Series compressor. Using this model as a standard, we set-up overseas factories to expand our business.
Recently, the domestic water purifier market based on thermoelectric elements has been replaced by developing a miniature compressor i.e., BCA compressor. Taking advantage of its compact size, we continue to develop DC power outdoor and vehicle compressors.
Jae-ho Jo, a senior researcher at LG Compressors & Motors.
*Copyrights © LG Electronics 2022. All image rights reserved.
How Was BCA Compressor Developed?
By thoroughly examining the main points and customer needs regarding the thermoelectric element-based water purifiers, we were able to develop a compact BCA compressor and turn it into a blue ocean product.
Business partners at work.
*Copyrights © LG Electronics 2022. All image rights reserved.
What Was Your Most Memorable Experience with a Client, While Developing a BCA Compressor?
We resolved customer complaints in the water purifier market, monopolized by slimming using thermoelectric elements. By providing a compressor that can be slimmed down, our compressor delivered an opportunity to our client to secure a large quantity of products in a short period of time.
A happy and healthy business partnership is LG’s goal.
*Copyrights © LG Electronics 2022. All image rights reserved.
Meanwhile, we promise a win-win for our customers in the outdoor market of DC power, which is newly advancing. LG compressors have established their status in the portable and vehicle refrigerator market, and our clients have emerged as a leader in outdoor products, producing 1 million units in 5 years.
Above all, we have recognized the need for trust to be the foundation of our relationship with the client. Based on these experiences, we are continuing our research and development in order to produce more suitable compressors for refrigerators that will be installed as essentials in the upcoming electric vehicles.
What Do You Think Is the Future of Refrigerator and Compressor Market?
Due to ESG management, which has become a hot topic recently, replacement of R134a with high ODP is expected to be quicker with alternative refrigerants, and the expansion of Chinese companies, a manufacturing powerhouse, will continuously accelerate. We, LG, believe that we need to stay one step ahead in the future by understanding our client's entire journey, and competing with new values.
With a compressor like BCA compressor that has never existed in the past, we believe that we need to be able to provide a refrigeration solution that can be applied more easily in various industrial fields, while providing a valuable experience for customers at the same time. We are preparing for the future by actively participating in research work.
LG’s researchers are actively participating in research work.
*Copyrights © LG Electronics 2022. All image rights reserved.
What Are Your Future Plans?
As I said before, I have been developing everything from large to ultra-compact as a researcher for 35 years, and my retirement age is not far off. However, with the passion left in my heart, I want to become a role model for my juniors by continuing to develop products that can be sustainably developed despite rapid environmental changes.
LG aims to produce sustainable products.
*Copyrights © LG Electronics 2022. All image rights reserved.
- Previous
- Next
The URL has been copied to the clipboard.