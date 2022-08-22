About Cookies on This Site

Tech tips : What happens when oil starts to accumulate inside the AC unit?

Compressor & Motor22/08/2022

A dark image of compressors and two workers
An image of compressors

Let’s take a look at what if refrigeration oil accumulates inside the cycle of AC Unit

Oil may accumulate inside the cycle in case of the things listed below.

- If the “Pump Down” procedure wasn’t done properly
- If the compressor was replaced

Every time when the compressor gets changed, around 40c.c of oil could accumulate within the cycle.

We have tested a device with the condition specs.

AC Type : Split Wall Mount

Oil Amount(Spec: 280c.c)
-   Case 1 : 280c.c
-   Case 2 : 320c.c
Test condition : cooling standard (27/19 35/24)
Compressor Model : LG Inverter Rotary compressor

Depending on oil amount, how big do you think the difference will be?

An image of a comparison chart

The results are as follows. The differences were significant enough to cause confusion between the results.

"The information contained in the article is released by LG Electronics and may not be used for

personal work. It may not be copied, reproduced, modified, decompiled, or reverse-engineered
into any other work without prior permission from LG Electronics."

 

 

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local
LG office for further information on solutions and products.

 

