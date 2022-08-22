We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tech tips : What happens when oil starts to accumulate inside the AC unit?
Let’s take a look at what if refrigeration oil accumulates inside the cycle of AC Unit
Oil may accumulate inside the cycle in case of the things listed below.
- If the “Pump Down” procedure wasn’t done properly
- If the compressor was replaced
Every time when the compressor gets changed, around 40c.c of oil could accumulate within the cycle.
We have tested a device with the condition specs.
AC Type : Split Wall Mount
Oil Amount(Spec: 280c.c)
- Case 1 : 280c.c
- Case 2 : 320c.c
Test condition : cooling standard (27/19 35/24)
Compressor Model : LG Inverter Rotary compressor
Depending on oil amount, how big do you think the difference will be?
The results are as follows. The differences were significant enough to cause confusion between the results.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
