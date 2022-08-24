We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tech Tips : Let’s learn about the role of an injection in AWHP
Injection not only helps warm faster, but it also saves energy. Let’s find out more about injection through a theoretical approach.
Injection increases the refrigerant flow rate and lowers the discharge temperature by additionally injecting refrigerant into the middle stage of compression of the compressor
Maximum frequency increases as the discharge temperature decreases.
The room heating efficiency improves as the range of frequency widens.
The user feels at ease when the end-user is able to reach the desired temperature through increased performance.
In case of some refrigerants, high-temperature discharge can reached without an injection, but water outlet temperature may decrease due to an insufficient flow rate.
