Tech Tips : Let’s learn about the role of an injection in AWHP

Compressor & MotorBlog24/08/2022

An image of Compressors and workers
An image of Compressors and related pictograms

Injection not only helps warm faster, but it also saves energy. Let’s find out more about injection through a theoretical approach.

An image of Compressors and workers

Injection increases the refrigerant flow rate and lowers the discharge temperature by additionally injecting refrigerant into the middle stage of compression of the compressor

An image of p-h diagrams

Maximum frequency increases as the discharge temperature decreases.

An image of p-h diagram

The room heating efficiency improves as the range of frequency widens.

The user feels at ease when the end-user is able to reach the desired temperature through increased performance.

An image of a graph

In case of some refrigerants, high-temperature discharge can reached without an injection, but water outlet temperature may decrease due to an insufficient flow rate.

"The information contained in the article is released by LG Electronics and may not be used for personal work. It may not be copied, reproduced, modified, decompiled, or reverse-engineered into any other work without prior permission from LG Electronics."

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local
LG office for further information on solutions and products.

