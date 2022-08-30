In 1962, LG Electronics ventured into the motor business and produced its first motor for an electric fan, followed by production of compressor motors for refrigerators, universal motors for refrigerators, inverter motors for laundry machines, and inverter fans for refrigerators etc. In 1995, it started rolling out BLDC motors for washing machines. However, it was the introduction of Direct Drive (DD) inverter motor in 1998 that provided a breakthrough in the washing machine industry worldwide. In 1998, LG Electronics introduced the world’s first clutch-less turbo drum washing machine, which was built using a DD motor. This was the first time in history that a DD motor was attached to a washing machine, revolutionizing the domain of washing machines. The DD motor made cleaning fast and effective, significantly reducing energy consumption. Due to such achievements, LG has remained the leading trendsetter for washing machines in the North American market.

Although, by this point LG had already achieved a global reputation, LG’s will to pioneer the global electronics market through the quality and durability of its products was ever evolving. As a result, in the year 2000, LG achieved an extraordinary feat of commercializing the world’s first linear compressor motor. In the following year, LG launched the world’s first refrigerator with a linear compressor, which shocked the electronics world, and once again it was proved that LG’s engineering and technology are unparalleled.

In 2006, LG Motors and Compressors launched its first scroll compressor in North America. And pushed its innovations further with the introduction of highly efficient inverter motors for dish washers. But this was just the beginning of LG’s countless innovations and technological advances.

In 2015, it improved its BLDC motor and came back with a brand-new high-speed BLDC motor for vacuum cleaners. LG never stopped improvising its technology and improving its products. As a result, in 2018, it launched a two-stage modulating scroll compressor. Over the last few years, LG has been meticulously working to provide the best motors for washing machines, automobiles and other different applications. We have been striving to provide best experiences to customers that are always looking forward to our products.