LG Motor Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary
The Rise of the Korean Electronics Giant: LG
LG’s passion for innovation began all the way back in 1958, when it manufactured the first domestically built radio in South Korea, under the brand name GoldStar. In 1977, despite a global economic depression, LG’s sales skyrocketed with a whopping sales figure of 100 billion won. In 1982, LG set up its first ever foreign production site in Huntsville, Alabama, USA as GSA (Goldstar America Inc.)
LG continued to introduce new electronic products to the South Korean market and made its presence felt more than ever before. In a long list of ‘firsts’, LG also produced Korea’s first electronic VCR, CD player, and microwave oven. LG’s name is often followed by “the first”, which is proof that LG has stayed one step ahead of everyone else in the Korean electronics market.In 1984, LG Electronics developed the world’s first clutch-less turbo drum washing machine.
LG became the leading Korean electronics company despite many economic and political crises in Korea. But it was not satisfied with being limited to the domestic market, and wanted to thrive beyond Korea’s borders to reach the global market. In 1989, LG established its UK and Thailand production subsidiaries, later on expanding to Europe and the US. In 1997, Korea faced a huge economic downfall. Most electronic companies in Korea faced a slump and incurred enormous losses, but this did not deter LG, which was able to overcome this crisis by gaining customer’s trust, and successfully positioned itself in the global top 3 air conditioning companies in the following years. LG, which was already a household name in Korea, started to be known throughout the world towards the end of the 20th century.
LG’s Global Venture with Motors and Compressors
In 1962, LG Electronics ventured into the motor business and produced its first motor for an electric fan, followed by production of compressor motors for refrigerators, universal motors for refrigerators, inverter motors for laundry machines, and inverter fans for refrigerators etc. In 1995, it started rolling out BLDC motors for washing machines. However, it was the introduction of Direct Drive (DD) inverter motor in 1998 that provided a breakthrough in the washing machine industry worldwide. In 1998, LG Electronics introduced the world’s first clutch-less turbo drum washing machine, which was built using a DD motor. This was the first time in history that a DD motor was attached to a washing machine, revolutionizing the domain of washing machines. The DD motor made cleaning fast and effective, significantly reducing energy consumption. Due to such achievements, LG has remained the leading trendsetter for washing machines in the North American market.
Although, by this point LG had already achieved a global reputation, LG’s will to pioneer the global electronics market through the quality and durability of its products was ever evolving. As a result, in the year 2000, LG achieved an extraordinary feat of commercializing the world’s first linear compressor motor. In the following year, LG launched the world’s first refrigerator with a linear compressor, which shocked the electronics world, and once again it was proved that LG’s engineering and technology are unparalleled.
In 2006, LG Motors and Compressors launched its first scroll compressor in North America. And pushed its innovations further with the introduction of highly efficient inverter motors for dish washers. But this was just the beginning of LG’s countless innovations and technological advances.
In 2015, it improved its BLDC motor and came back with a brand-new high-speed BLDC motor for vacuum cleaners. LG never stopped improvising its technology and improving its products. As a result, in 2018, it launched a two-stage modulating scroll compressor. Over the last few years, LG has been meticulously working to provide the best motors for washing machines, automobiles and other different applications. We have been striving to provide best experiences to customers that are always looking forward to our products.
Eco-Conscious LG Motors in the North American Market
LG motors and Compressors has 7 production sites around the world in Korea, India, China and Thailand, which produce most of its motors and compressors.
LG has been continuously trying to expand globally and introduce its products to different markets worldwide. LG Electronics has had massive success in penetrating the North American market in the home appliance business, but now it is progressing toward building a strong foothold in North American HVAC market. In a new venture, LG will be launching its brand-new EC Motor in North America in 2022. An EC Motor has a wide range of applications in air conditioning, heat pumps, furnaces, air-handling units, and DOAS. The ECM consumes far lesser energy than conventional motor, and due to its unique design, it can reach higher efficiency than most motors. ECM comes with 75% reduced noise and vibration compared to a conventional motor.
Climate change is real and the recent unprecedented heat wave across the world has proven that. LG recognizes the need for action regarding the ever-escalating impact of global warming on our planet. Due to this, LG has stepped up to provide sustainable options in motors and compressors that are eco-friendly and leave minimal impact on the environment. LG’s wide range of motors from EC Motors to PMV BDC Motors are all very efficient and reduce fuel loss. These motors have been designed and manufactured to consume less energy and deliver maximum performance. A highly efficient motor is an indispensable part of a carbon neutral society since, motors are used in almost all electrical appliances. LG stays committed to providing motors that are not only reliable and high performance but contribute to sustainable development.
"The information contained in the article is released by LG Electronics and may not be used for personal work. It may not be copied, reproduced, modified, decompiled, or reverse-engineered into any other work without prior permission from LG Electronics."
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
