Tech tips : Understanding the role of OLP in an Air conditioner compressor

Compressor & MotorBlog29/09/2022

A dark image of compressors and two workers
An image of compressors

Tech tips: Understanding the role of OLP in an Air conditioner compressor

What Is an OLP?

An OLP is installed in inside or outside of a compressor to ensure stable temperate control whilst operating. In case of overheating or irregular fluctuation of the voltage, the OLP will turn off the power to ensure safe usage.

An image of OLP Structure(off)
An image of OLP Structure(on)

The OLP is short-circuited due to bimetal effected by high temperature. There are two causes for short-circuit issues : the direct cause due to the heat on the Bimetal plates, and the indirect cause due to the electric current.

 

An image of OLP Structure - internal type(off)
An image of OLP Structure - internal type(on)

OLP Preliminary Tests before Receiving Approval Status for Air conditioner

Condenser Block Test : Check the OLP performance at high temperature
Voltage Fluctuate Test : Check the performance with over current in low/high voltage

An image of OLP Curve

It is necessary to determine the suitability of the OLP in all AC Sets according to the OLP curve spec.

An image of OLP Curve Example1

Electric Current 15A Ambient Temp. 110℃

In case of operation in non-operating condition, frequent OLP operation could potentially cause problems with the cooling/heating operation rate and reduce the efficiency.

An image of OLP Curve Example2

Electric Current 21A Ambient Temp. 135℃

If the OLP does not operate in the operating condition, it may be due to a damage in the motor winding caused by high temperatures, resulting in the damage of the Compressor.

"The information contained in the article is released by LG Electronics and may not be used for personal work. It may not be copied, reproduced, modified, decompiled, or reverse-engineered into any other work without prior permission from LG Electronics."

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local LG office for further information on solutions and products.

