We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tech tips : Understanding the role of OLP in an Air conditioner compressor
Tech tips: Understanding the role of OLP in an Air conditioner compressor
What Is an OLP?
An OLP is installed in inside or outside of a compressor to ensure stable temperate control whilst operating. In case of overheating or irregular fluctuation of the voltage, the OLP will turn off the power to ensure safe usage.
The OLP is short-circuited due to bimetal effected by high temperature. There are two causes for short-circuit issues : the direct cause due to the heat on the Bimetal plates, and the indirect cause due to the electric current.
OLP Preliminary Tests before Receiving Approval Status for Air conditioner
Condenser Block Test : Check the OLP performance at high temperature
Voltage Fluctuate Test : Check the performance with over current in low/high voltage
It is necessary to determine the suitability of the OLP in all AC Sets according to the OLP curve spec.
Electric Current 15A Ambient Temp. 110℃
In case of operation in non-operating condition, frequent OLP operation could potentially cause problems with the cooling/heating operation rate and reduce the efficiency.
Electric Current 21A Ambient Temp. 135℃
If the OLP does not operate in the operating condition, it may be due to a damage in the motor winding caused by high temperatures, resulting in the damage of the Compressor.
"The information contained in the article is released by LG Electronics and may not be used for personal work. It may not be copied, reproduced, modified, decompiled, or reverse-engineered into any other work without prior permission from LG Electronics."
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local LG office for further information on solutions and products.
- PreviousLG Motor Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary30/08/2022
- Next
The URL has been copied to the clipboard.