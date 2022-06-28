And if you’re replacing our previous Gen 2 model, we’ve made swapping out to Gen 3 as easy as possible, as it’s roughly the same size as our previous model to make upgrading a breeze. That means OEMs aren't required to redesign their conventional system, and installers are able to replace compressors with ease.

So, especially if you’re using LG components and parts already, upgrading to Gen 3 is the clear choice as we look ahead to the future. Or if you’re new to LG, then there is no better time to join the family than right now. Contact us today to learn more, or visit our Gen 3 page for more information on how you can enjoy the next generation of scroll compressors this summer.