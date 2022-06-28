About Cookies on This Site

Gen 3 - The Scroll Compressor for the Future.

Compressor & MotorBlog28/06/2022

An image of the Gen 3 Scroll Compressor

It’s that time of the year – in many places around the globe it’s really starting to heat up, which has consumers, manufacturers and technicians alike focused on all things cooling. Whether you’re replacing parts or starting from scratch on your cooling solutions, we’ve got an exciting new component you don’t want to miss out on – the LG Gen 3 Scroll Compressor.

But what makes Gen 3 our best compressor yet? It starts with our focus on reliability and performance. We designed Gen 3 Scroll Compressors with significant improvements to motor efficiency and friction reduction to bring you the best that the industry has to offer.

Image of a cross section of the Gen 3 Scroll Compressor

*Copyrights © LG Electronics 2022. All image rights reserved.

Most importantly for the future, we have our eye closely on government regulations that currently extend to 2025. Starting January 2023, new energy efficiency standards, including new test procedures, will be in effect for residential, commercial air conditioning, and heat pump systems. The LG Gen 3 Scroll Compressor has significant energy efficiency improvements to help customers meet these new regulation changes. See below for new regional 2023 SEER2 requirements for the USA.

Map of the USA and North, Southwest, and South SEER2 regulations.

*Copyrights © LG Electronics 2022. All image rights reserved.

Additionally, we know that migration to environmentally responsible refrigerants is critical to reducing the threat of global warming, as harmful HFC emissions from today's common refrigerants have been linked to alarming temperature increase projections if the industry continues as-is. Given this, we’ve ensured compatibility with the latest GWP refrigerants like R32 and R454B, so that Gen 3 is the responsible choice for multifamily, mixed use and other spaces.

LG logo and house figure in a environmental setting.

And if you’re replacing our previous Gen 2 model, we’ve made swapping out to Gen 3 as easy as possible, as it’s roughly the same size as our previous model to make upgrading a breeze. That means OEMs aren't required to redesign their conventional system, and installers are able to replace compressors with ease.

So, especially if you’re using LG components and parts already, upgrading to Gen 3 is the clear choice as we look ahead to the future. Or if you’re new to LG, then there is no better time to join the family than right now. Contact us today to learn more, or visit our Gen 3 page for more information on how you can enjoy the next generation of scroll compressors this summer.

Gen 3 Scroll Compressor video

*Copyrights © LG Electronics 2022. All image rights reserved.

