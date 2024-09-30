About Cookies on This Site

How to Save Energy at Home in 2025: Top Smart Home Technologies You Need

HVACBlog30/09/2024

LG introduced the THERMA V R290 Air-to-Water Heat Pump (AWHP) to address rising energy costs and environmental concerns. Available in various capacities, it offers a sustainable and adaptable energy solution, particularly suited for changing seasonal demands.

A hand gripping a smartphone displaying a detailed graph, illustrating data trends and analysis.

First, LG ThinQ platform enhances the system by allowing remote management of LG appliances, improving efficiency and cost savings. This enables homeowners to better control their energy use, reducing costs and increasing convenience.

At the heart of this system is LG’s THERMA V R290 AWHP, which delivers efficient heating and cooling while minimizing environmental impact. The Monobloc model uses a natural refrigerant and meets the latest European efficiency standards, ensuring it’s both environmentally conscious and future-ready.

Image of the Therma V R290, a modern heating and cooling system designed for energy efficiency and comfort.

The THERMA V R290 Monobloc can provide hot water up to 75°C without needing an electric backup, making it ideal for both new builds and renovations. Now available in smaller 7 and 9 kW capacities, the heat pump offers flexibility to fit a wide range of household requirements.

A digital artwork titled "Thermma V R290," showcasing vibrant colors and abstract shapes in a modern design.

Upgrading to the THERMA V R290 Monobloc is just the first step toward a fully electrified lifestyle. The benefits are even more significant when integrated with solar panels and LG’s Energy Storage System (ESS). This forward-thinking combination transforms any building into a self-sufficient energy hub, capable of supplying electricity to nearly all domestic appliances, including water heaters, washers and dryers, cooktops, refrigerators, and more.

LG R290 Monobloc heat pump features including efficient heating, energy efficiency, sustainable refrigerant, and heating & cooling capability.

During peak energy usage times or grid outages, the stored energy from LG’s ESS ensures that your home remains powered, providing uninterrupted comfort and peace of mind. With its large storage capacity and smart connectivity, LG’s ESS optimizes energy use throughout the household, adapting to changing needs and ensuring ample power reserves.

A collection of images showcasing people interacting in diverse room settings, highlighting different environments.

The integration of LG’s THERMA V R290 AWHP with an Energy Storage System offers a glimpse into the future of sustainable living. By combining advanced heating and cooling technology with renewable energy solutions, LG is helping households across Europe, especially in Germany, to reduce their carbon footprint while enjoying reliable and efficient home comfort. This marks a significant step towards a greener, more self-sufficient energy future.
*The above contents are only subject to the European market.

A close-up view of the Therma V R290 heat pump, emphasizing its innovative design and functionality for optimal climate control.
#Residential#Home Electrification#Heat Pump#Air Source Heat Pump#ThinQ#Homeowner#Building Owner#Solar Energy#Smart HVAC#Future of HVAC
