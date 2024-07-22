We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Homeowners always welcome solutions that make energy management more convenient and efficient. LG enhances this with its cutting-edge Home Energy Platform (HEP). This all-in-one solution optimizes and simplifies the use of self-sustainable energy in households. Combined with the LG ThinQ app, it offers a seamless and intuitive experience, making it easier than ever for homeowners to achieve energy efficiency and sustainability. For a detailed overview, including a full video on the Home Energy Platform, please refer to the link at the end of the article.