b. R32 & R454B

Among the many choices, R32 and R454B are considered potential replacements for R410A, offering a low GWP and stability. R32, a component of R410A (and also R454B), is a single-component refrigerant with a low GWP of 675. It does not require other materials for mixing, making it a cost-effective option. As a single-component refrigerant, it is easier to recycle, adding to its environmental benefits. R454B has an even lower GWP of 466 and a similar operating pressure and discharge temperature to R410A, making it a more direct replacement. Both R32 and R454B are suitable alternatives for R410A but in different ways.

c. Natural Refrigerants

Natural refrigerants such as R717, R744, R290, and R600a have much lower GWPs compared to synthetic refrigerants like R32 and R454B, and they are cheaper. However, R717, R290, and R600a have higher risks of flammability, requiring strict safety measures and special handling. In terms of efficiency, synthetic refrigerants are still better choices than natural refrigerants.