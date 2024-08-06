We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The year 2025 is set to be a milestone in the HVAC industry when it comes to refrigerants, with changing regulations based on the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. The new regulations on refrigerants in both the European Union and the United States take effect on January 1st, 2025, and will influence other countries to adopt refrigerants with less environmental impact. Let’s explore how these regulatory changes will affect the HVAC industry.