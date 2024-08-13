One of the standout features of LG Oil-free Inverter Centrifugal Chillers is its refrigerant. The new R1233zd refrigerant boasts a low global warming potential of just 1 and an ozone depletion potential of 0, delivering high efficiency and reinforcing our commitment to environmental responsibility. Not only does it have a lower impact on the environment, but it also excels in energy efficiency. Compared to previous refrigerants, R1233zd used has an impressive IPLV of 12.1, reducing fuel consumption and enhancing the chiller's long-term sustainability. The efficient falling film evaporator also boosts efficiency by 25% with its unique independent cooling distribution.