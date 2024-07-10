Ken Jeong, head of Air Solution MEA/Asia Sales & Marketing Division, commented, “We are committed to continuously organizing events like this to build and maintain strong relationships with our business partners overseas”

“We aim to expand our presence around the world by developing next-generation heat pump technology tailored to the diverse climate conditions of each region,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to expand our footprint in the global market, adding value to drive growth in our HVAC business.”