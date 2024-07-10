We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Electronics recently hosted the LG HVAC Consultant Leaders’ Summit - LG Alumni Event in Seoul and Jeju, South Korea, from May 28th to 31st. This event brought together top HVAC industry consultants from across Asia, aiming to strengthen connections with B2B clients in the region. It was a great opportunity for networking, sharing insights, and building stronger business relationships. The summit highlighted LG's commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the HVAC sector.