LG Electronics aims to significantly impact the global HVAC market by aligning its heat pump technology with global decarbonization and electrification trends. LG’s advanced heat pump systems provide efficient heating and cooling solutions that support the reduction of carbon emissions. Also, LG is currently working on setting up an extensive local operation system for its HVAC business. This initiative is anticipated to significantly boost the growth of its business-to-business (B2B) operations. The comprehensive system encompasses all aspects of the business at a local level, starting from research and development, extending through sales, and including maintenance and operational services.

James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics, emphasized its commitment to "expand our presence around the world by developing next-generation heat pump technology tailored to the diverse climate conditions of each region. We will continue to expand our footprint in the global market, adding value to drive growth in our HVAC business.” reinforcing its goal of leading the industry through tailored innovations.