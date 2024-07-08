We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Electronics is on its way to forming a seamless R&D triangle connecting North America, Europe, and Asia to develop cutting-edge heat pump technology and lead the global market. In November 2023, LG Electronics took a significant step by establishing the LG Advanced Cold Climate Heat Pump Laboratory in Alaska. This June, LG established the European Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research (ECAHR) in Oslo, Norway, as a further step in forming the R&D triangle. Additionally, LG plans to collaborate with leading Chinese universities to address the unique climate conditions in Harbin, China. These efforts highlight a strategic move to dominate the global market through innovative and region-specific heat pump solutions.