If you're familiar with the LG Therma V heating, cooling and hot water solution, you'll understand that the Therma V Air to Water Heat Pump (AWHP) capabilities conserve on energy consumption and costs. But Therma V AWHP technology goes beyond simply providing more efficient climate control and hot water. It also offers a smaller system footprint that can replace traditional boiler systems while implementing a more eco-friendly refrigerant solution with the use of R32 refrigerant. LG has released its latest upgrade for this solution in the Therma V R32 IWT (Integrated Water Tank) unit. This all-in-one solution for heating, cooling and hot water supply is just as sleek in its design as it is efficient and environmentally friendly.