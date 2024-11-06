STEP 3: Activation of Defrost Cycle

The system automatically initiates the defrost cycle, reversing the refrigerant flow.

STEP 4: Heat Application

Warm refrigerant is sent through the coils of the outdoor unit to melt any accumulated frost.

STEP 5: Clearing Frost

The warm refrigerant effectively melts the frost buildup on the coils.

STEP 6: Resuming Normal Operation

Once the frost is cleared, the system resumes its normal operation, maintaining optimal performance.





LG’s HVAC automatic defrost technology plays a crucial role in maintaining the efficiency and reliability of your air conditioner during winter. By effectively preventing frost buildup and minimizing the need for maintenance, this advanced feature helps keep your home warm and energy-efficient throughout the season.