We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Imagine coming home to a struggling HVAC system on a cold day. LG's automatic defrost technology prevents frost buildup on the outdoor unit, ensuring efficiency and performance. Real-time sensors trigger the defrost cycle, reducing maintenance and keeping your home warm. Let’s explore why the indoor unit displays a defrosting indicator and why the outdoor unit pauses.