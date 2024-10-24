About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Behind the Scenes: What’s New at the LG HVAC Exhibition

HVACBlog24/10/2024

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

LG Electronics, a global leader in air solutions, recently showcased its latest HVAC innovations at three prestigious exhibitions: HARFKO (Heating, Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration and Fluid Exhibition Korea), the World Climate Expo (WCE) in Korea, and IFA in Berlin. With sustainability and advanced technology at the forefront, LG introduced its New Inverter Scroll Chiller and Oil-Free Magnetic Inverter Centrifugal Chiller with 1233zd refrigerant, drawing significant attention from attendees.

Why the 1233zd Refrigerant is a Game Changer

A highlight of LG’s showcase was the Oil-Free Magnetic Inverter Centrifugal Chiller with 1233zd refrigerant. This chiller represents a significant advancement in sustainable HVAC technology. The use of 1233zd refrigerant, which has a low global warming potential (GWP), makes this chiller an environmentally friendly option.

LG HVAC innovations at HARFKO, WCE, IFA 2024: new Inverter Scroll Chiller, AI Multi V i, sustainable heat pump technologies.

The oil-free magnetic bearing technology further enhances the efficiency and reliability of the chiller. By eliminating the need for oil, the system reduces maintenance requirements and improves overall performance. The magnetic bearings also allow for smoother and quieter operation, which is a significant advantage in noise-sensitive environments.

The combination of inverter technology and oil-free magnetic bearings ensures that the chiller operates at peak efficiency, even under varying load conditions. This makes it an excellent choice for large-scale cooling applications where sustainability and performance are paramount.

AI-Driven Innovation

LG also showcased the Multi V i, an advanced HVAC system equipped with AI technology. The Multi V i leverages artificial intelligence to optimize system performance and enhance user comfort. By analyzing data from various sensors, the AI system can make real-time adjustments to ensure optimal temperature and humidity levels.

"LG HVAC innovations at HARFKO, WCE, IFA 2024: new Inverter Scroll Chiller, AI Multi V i, sustainable heat pump technologies.

The AI technology also enables predictive maintenance, which helps to prevent potential issues before they become major problems. This not only improves the reliability of the system but also extends its lifespan. The Multi V i is designed to provide a seamless and efficient cooling experience, making it an excellent choice for modern buildings.

New Inverter Scroll Chiller: Efficiency and Reliability

Among these innovations, one of the standout products was the New Inverter Scroll Chiller. This chiller is designed to provide exceptional energy efficiency and reliability, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications. The inverter technology allows for precise control of the compressor speed, which helps to reduce energy consumption and improve overall system performance. This results in lower operating costs and a reduced environmental impact.

LG HVAC innovations at HARFKO, WCE, IFA 2024: featuring Inverter Scroll Chiller, AI Multi V i, and sustainable tech.

The New Inverter Scroll Chiller is also equipped with advanced features such as a high-efficiency heat exchanger and a robust control system. These features ensure optimal performance and reliability, even in demanding conditions. Whether it’s for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, or data centers, the New Inverter Scroll Chiller is a versatile and efficient solution.

LG’s participation in HARFKO, WCE, and IFA clearly demonstrates its commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the HVAC industry.

"LG HVAC innovations at HARFKO, WCE, IFA 2024: new Inverter Scroll Chiller, AI Multi V i, sustainable heat pump technologies.

As the world continues to prioritize sustainability, LG is leading the charge by providing cutting-edge HVAC technologies that cater to a wide range of industries. These innovations are setting new standards for energy efficiency, performance, and environmental responsibility, solidifying LG’s position as a global leader in the HVAC industry.

#Residential#Exhibition#Heat Pump#Chiller#VRF#Commercial#Building Owner#Consultant#Installer#AI Technology
Back to list

Related articles

LG Steals the Show at AHR EXPO

LG Steals the Show at AHR EXPO

World Climate Industry EXPO

World Climate Industry EXPO

More about LG HVAC

Linkedin

Linkedin

Instagram

Instagram

Facebook

Facebook

White Paper

White Paper

Case Study

Case Study

* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

red image

red image

Get Your Expert Consultation

Connect with our specialists for tailored solutions — every question matters to us.

Get Your Expert Consultation Contact us
white bg color image on colorful image

white bg color image on colorful image

Subscribe to LG HVAC Blog Newsletter

Subscribe to LG HVAC Blog Newsletter Subscribe