We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Electronics, a global leader in air solutions, recently showcased its latest HVAC innovations at three prestigious exhibitions: HARFKO (Heating, Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration and Fluid Exhibition Korea), the World Climate Expo (WCE) in Korea, and IFA in Berlin. With sustainability and advanced technology at the forefront, LG introduced its New Inverter Scroll Chiller and Oil-Free Magnetic Inverter Centrifugal Chiller with 1233zd refrigerant, drawing significant attention from attendees.