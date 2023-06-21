When it comes to efficient storage and usage of energy, control solutions such as the LG ThinQ app are a must. Visitors to the LG booth were able to experience the ThinQ app and how it provides remote energy monitoring and system control from a mobile device. ThinQ offers access to each solution connected to the system for precise monitoring of energy storage, energy usage, and overall system operation. Data such as heat pump operation modes and efficiency, energy storage levels from the ESS, and solar panel efficiency can all be accessed in real time* from anywhere with Wi-Fi connectivity for optimized energy usage.

*The availability may vary according to country and operating conditions.

LG is committed to creating a better future with solutions that reduce the impact on the environment. The LG booth at WCE 2023 allowed visitors to experience LG’s commitment first-hand and let them follow the LG net-zero energy journey. LG is expected to see even more visitors at the next exhibition to share even more solutions that work for the environment.