We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The World Climate Industry EXPO (WCE 2023) was held from May 25-27 at BEXCO in Busan, South Korea. WCE is an international exhibition highlighting the latest technologies and policies related to the global climate and energy industries. Companies from around the world came together to address the climate crisis and demonstrate their efforts to make a positive impact on the environment. LG participated in this year’s WCE with a 450m2 booth that hosted offerings from LG Electronics, LG Chem, and LG Energy Solution and had a total of 3,134 visitors during the exhibition. Let’s take a look at what LG had to offer at the exhibition.