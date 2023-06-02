AI is transforming industries by optimizing workflows, reducing costs, and improving customer experiences. These solutions are improving the lives of business owners around the world.

One field where AI technology has made an unprecedented impact is the HVAC industry. Machine learning and connectivity with AI have made HVAC systems more efficient, more convenient, and more comfortable. But how does this impact LG customers?

We sat with an LG customer who replaced an existing HVAC system with a new LG Multi V with AI Engine to learn more about the advantages provided to business owners.

Let’s hear what this customer had to say about his first-hand experiences with the AI function of Multi V.